Customer service for Asia

Job description:
1. Be familiar with the Chinese market, know the Chinese logistics, liaise between the office in China and the office in Sweden, further develop the business, help the Chinese office expand the Swedish market;
2. Handling the Operation of air freight and sea freight;
3. Cooperate the administrative management in Chinese headquarters, solve the culture gap between Chinese and Sweden;
4. Other responsibilities given by the manager;
Requirements:
1. University or college graduate above;
2. Good English and Mandarin both writing and speaking;
3. Good teamwork spirit, rigorous attitude toward work;
4. With an entrepreneur spirit, responsibility, ability to work under pressure; Så ansöker du
