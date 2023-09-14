Customer Service and Logistics Coordinator

Danda AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg
2023-09-14


Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Danda AB i Göteborg, Borås, Lysekil, Varberg, Falkenberg eller i hela Sverige

For our Husqvarna AB we are looking for a Customer Service and Logistics Coordinator.

Assignment Description

Customer service and logistics coordinator for Husqvarna Construction. The global Customer Service department Husqvarna Construction is responsible for handling bookings, shipment and invoicing of goods, and provide customs clearance for our export goods. Our customers are global and we strive to proactively provide them with excellent customer service and help solving problems. In Husqvarna Construction you will have the chance to work cross-functionally and with international customers and exports to the whole world. The work is very service oriented and you will have the opportunity to develop in your role as a Customer Service and logistics coordinator and grow with responsibility and duties. Our workplace is open and inclusive with clear expectations that everyone takes responsibility and initiatives in the group. The work is varied and no day at work is the same. We offer you a chance to learn and grow with us in export and logistics.

Tasks

Your main works tasks will be:

• Manage customer cases via mail, teams and telephone

• Order management and invoicing

• Plan and book transport

• Work with export documentation

• Administration and warranty management * Claim management

Required skills

Who you are:

• Study background preferred: related to customs/logistics/business

• Experience in similar work or service and administration is advanteageous

• You speak and write English and Swedish freely

• You have good knowledge of Microsoft Office

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Danda AB (org.nr 559069-2249)

Arbetsplats
Danda

Jobbnummer
8112621

Prenumerera på jobb från Danda AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Danda AB: