Customer Service Agent - Polish market
2023-12-18
At Rugvista we are dedicated and passionate about helping people to a home they love. We are an entrepreneurial organization committed to constantly improving ourselves and our business. We are now looking for a Polish-speaking Customer Service Agent who is ambitious, a positive team player, and passionate about providing great customer service and exceeding expectations.
About the role
We are currently seeking a Polish speaking Customer Service Agent to join our team. As a Customer Service Agent, you will be responsible for ensuring that our customers' needs are met and their expectations are exceeded. You will be available to our customers via email, phone, and social media, providing timely and effective solutions to their inquiries.
The ideal candidate for this role is someone who is deeply committed to delivering outstanding customer service and is willing to go the extra mile to satisfy customers' needs. You should be comfortable taking responsibility for your tasks and driving processes forward, while also being able to structure your work and respect deadlines.
At Rugvista, we value diversity and believe that our employees' unique perspectives and experiences make us stronger as a team. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and are committed to supporting our team members' growth and development.
The position will be located at our headquarters in Malmö.
How you make an impact
• A deep commitment to delivering outstanding customer service that exceeds customers' expectations.
• Willing to share your knowledge in the group, and help and inspire colleagues to develop.
• You communicate clearly and ensure that expectations are clear for all parties involved.
What you bring
• A positive energetic mindset, and happy to work in a team.
• 2+ years of experience in a customer service role.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Polish
• Experience working in E-commerce.
Preferred competence
• Additional language competence.
• Experience working with Zendesk.
• Knowledge and passion for rugs and/or home decor.
What we offer
• Opportunity to develop your career in a high-paced, challenging, and collaborative environment.
• Our working hours are from 8:00 to 17:00 or 9:00 to 18:00 on a rolling schedule.
• Opportunity to help build a world-class workplace.
• A diverse and international organization committed to creating and maintaining a workplace where everyone loves to go to work.
• Competitive benefits package.
• A culture inspired by our values; Focus on impact; Stay true; and Be entrepreneurs.
Rugvista Perks
• Possibility to work from home two days per week
• A generous employee discount on the products we sell.
• Free coffee, fruits, and snacks.
• Breakfast on Thursdays.
• Generous wellness allowance.
• Onsite masseuse.
Start date: February 1st, or per agreement
Position: Permanent position. We apply a probation period of 6 months.
The latest day to apply is the 19th of January, but we review all candidates ongoing. Please do not hesitate to submit your application!
About Rugvista
Rugvista Group is one of Europe's leading "direct-to-consumer" e-commerce players. We market rugs through our web shops, available in 20 different languages, using the brands Rugvista and CarpetVista. The company was founded in 2005 and offers a wide and relevant selection of designs and traditional carpets and rugs of high quality at attractive prices.
The Group's operations are divided into three segments: Private consumers (B2C), Business consumers (B2B), and Marketplaces & Others (MPO). The B2C segment represents the consumer market and is the Group's core segment.
Rugvista Group's organizational vision is to attract, motivate, and retain extraordinary people, and our business vision is to become the center of gravity for the European rug industry. We also have a specific focus on driving environmental, social, and economic development in the geographies where our rugs are made.
Rugvista Group employs approximately 90 FTEs and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, with easy access to Copenhagen airport and public transit options. To further expand our regional presence and recruitment base, Rugvista is in the process of setting up a small office in Berlin, Germany.
