Customer Relationship Manager- Sweden Operations
2023-08-11
Do you have expertise in and passion for, developing and maintaining great customer service? Would you like to apply your expertise to impact the delivery of Supply to Customer, both in a global as well as a local arena? Then AstraZeneca might be of interest to you!
Welcome to Sweden Operations! Here the pulse is high, and we never stop developing. We work sustainably both for each other as well as our planet in a high-tech and positive LEAN environment. Coaching, strong leadership, and curiosity drive us to find new ways to make life-changing medicines.
We are now looking for a Customer Relationship Manager to Outbound - Sweden Operations.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
As CRM you will ensure excellent customer service to both internal and external customers, you will have daily interactions with customers globally as well as AstraZeneca Supply sites, AstraZeneca's supply sites, and its different functions such as Planning, QA, Project Management, Finance, Distribution Centers and Global Logistics Function (GLF). A key part of the role is stakeholder management, acting as the voice of the customer within Sweden Operations and as Sweden Operations voice to the customers. As the contacts include a wide range of customers, in a variety of countries and cultures including more senior stakeholder, communication is of great importance and a key to success. An important part in the role is to build, maintain and develop relations. The role leads and/or participates in projects locally or globally.
The role also includes other accountabilities such as:
Lead or represent Swe Ops In/Outbound in local and/or global projects (New Product Introduction, Supply Chain, Distribution, GDP and Lean)
Contribute to introduction of new external customers.
Developing, maintain and improve our customer service.
Key representative for Swe Ops In/Outbound NPI interactions
Represent In/Outbound in E2E forums by close collaboration with planning teams driving performance and process improvements.
Active contribution to the development of Swe Ops In/Outbound direction and delivery of team targets.
Essential Requirements
Higher education
End2End supply chain knowledge
Experience from supply chain environment
Influencing and communication skills
Relationship management
Change management
SAP and APO knowledge
Fluent English both spoken and written
Desirable Requirements
GMP and GDP knowledge
Business Process management
