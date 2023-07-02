Customer Project Lead
2023-07-02
We are hiring!
Outgoing & business-minded Customer Project Lead with a life science background
We are on an exciting journey of growth, and we need you!
Our innovative customers are key for us, and we highly value collaboration with them. We pride ourselves on being open and flexible to new ideas and strive to provide our customers with the best solution, a high-quality service in their drug development.
As we are growing and new customers are finding their way to us, we need an additional highly skilled colleague to guide them in our service offerings and lead their projects to success.
Our customers are partly researchers, so if you have a background in life sciences, coupled with business experience from supporting and selling services to customers, and leading projects, we would love to bring you on.
You are a person who enjoys working in a team, is structured, result & sales oriented, self-going and eager to develop and learn new things. We think that you currently are working with biotechnology sales.
A more detailed description of the position will be provided once we will have the opportunity to meet you, but below you can find a glimpse of what we want you to do:
Strive for Customer Excellence (Success):
• Set up and execute a clear strategy, in line with the company strategy, for targeted customers generating growth.
• Proactively perform & provide critical pre-sales activities to secure a business deal and the understanding of the customer 's challenges and needs.
• Perform post-sales activities for improved execution and planning of next coming projects.
• Together with selected team members, lead customer meetings and drive customer value by presenting our value proposition in an accurate and professional way, generating the best solution for the customer.
• Creating study proposals and quotes based on the best match of our services to the customer needs - with a focus on profitability.
New business opportunities
• Find and identify new customers according to set customer strategy and through agreed working channels.
• Support our market understanding by providing continuous feedback to the organization.
Budget and forecast
• Contribute with important information for the sales budget and forecast.
Qualifications
• A background in life sciences - you hold at least a Master of Science degree and preferably have several years' experience working in the area. This is key to understanding our customers' needs and being able to discuss our services with them and propose solutions.
• Experience from interacting with customers in a business environment building key relationships.
• Effective communication including the ability to present, explain clearly, listen to feedback of customers, and negotiate.
• Effective problem-solving skills
• Teamworking skills.
• Analytical skills to monitor the progress of a customer project and identify areas needing adjustment or improvement.
• Good knowledge and skills in Excel/Word.
• Good verbal and writing skills in English.
At Immuneed we are combining remote and onsite work, this position requires traveling from time to time.
If this sounds like an interesting challenge for you, please send your application as soon as possible, at the latest August 12th 2023.
We are reviewing applications on a continuous basis and are looking to hire the right person as soon as possible, so send your application today!
Immuneed, Uppsala
With a unique combination of strong scientific knowledge and a versatile and preclinical platform, we provide tailored solutions in the early stages of drug development, providing the customer with essential information on the efficacy and safety of novel drug candidates. Ersättning
