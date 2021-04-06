Customer Product Marketing Manager - Airmiz AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
Customer Product Marketing Manager
Airmiz AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-06
Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Airmiz AB i Stockholm
Airmee is a well-capitalized start-up that is looking for an extremely driven Customer Product Marketing Manager that will work at the intersection of product development and marketing strategy.
Airmee is one Europe's fastest growing startups focusing on fast and convenient deliveries for e-commerce and other businesses. Our technology that optimizes our logistics fleet in real-time is based on our world-leading research at KTH allows us to do this more cost-efficiently and environmentally sustainably than anyone else.
Role overview
This is a unique opportunity to have a central role at one of Europe's fastest growing logistics startups. As the Customer Product Marketing Manager, you will work across aspects of our business but with a focus on our customers (e-commerce merchants and consumers) to ensure that Airmee builds products that matter to our increasingly international customer base, then develop and launch projects and campaigns that bring them to life.
You will be responsible for developing routines, processes and strategies to shape our core product positioning and messaging. You will combine world-class research with business strategy and product development to find undiscovered ways to unlock Airmee's full potential. As the Customer Product Marketing Manager you are the company's truth seeker that champions the needs of our customers, challenges business and product assumptions, and provides the teams with data-driven recommendations to accelerate and increase our growth and profitability.
We need a highly strategic, analytic, creative and passionate person with a demonstrated track record of launching product and marketing initiatives to increase customer acquisition, conversion, efficiency and brand awareness.
So, what will you do?
Improve our products and services as well as create impactful marketing narratives based on research and analytics of the market and users
Research and analyze our customers to develop customer insights, segments and personas
Create actionable, data-driven insights that drive our product development
Craft impactful narratives and determine our positioning on the market and sets of key messages that resonate with our customers (e-commerce merchants and consumers)
Translate our positioning, product developments and messaging into real product design and concrete marketing efforts together with UX/UI designers, marketers and engineers
Work with engineers, marketers, logistics operations managers in a fast-paced, rapidly changing hybrid technology/physical operations environment
What are we looking for?
4-6 years combined product and marketing experience with a strong record of delivering highly successful user acquisition and engagement strategies, with a focus on B2B2C
Worked in a startup or company with exponential growth
Deep understanding of the full funnel of Product Marketing: inbound to shape the product development and outbound to drive growth and profitability with effective messaging
A complete master in market research. You're a seeker of truth and know the market, competition and our customers better than anyone else and you know how to implement those insights into actions
Possesses a flair for storytelling and crafting impactful and compelling narratives
A fierce bias towards action. This is not a role for someone that just wants to analyze and strategize, but for someone that will create concrete actions and results and never stop pushing towards complete delivery
Never hesitate to roll up your sleeves and be hands-on to get stuff done.
Excellent skills in articulating our products and the value they create. You have an excellent sense for good design and can act as a copywriter. Experience as a UX/UI designer is a plus.
At Airmee our vision is to optimize all the logistics in cities to make it more environmentally sustainable while providing the best delivery experience in the world.
You will be working with a diverse group of talented, motivated, smart, and interesting co-workers. Being part of a startup in its growth phase you will have the opportunity to influence the culture and build a team around you. You will also have a lot of freedom in how to execute tasks.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Airmiz AB
Jobbnummer
5672054
Sökord
Airmiz AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-06
Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos Airmiz AB i Stockholm
Airmee is a well-capitalized start-up that is looking for an extremely driven Customer Product Marketing Manager that will work at the intersection of product development and marketing strategy.
Airmee is one Europe's fastest growing startups focusing on fast and convenient deliveries for e-commerce and other businesses. Our technology that optimizes our logistics fleet in real-time is based on our world-leading research at KTH allows us to do this more cost-efficiently and environmentally sustainably than anyone else.
Role overview
This is a unique opportunity to have a central role at one of Europe's fastest growing logistics startups. As the Customer Product Marketing Manager, you will work across aspects of our business but with a focus on our customers (e-commerce merchants and consumers) to ensure that Airmee builds products that matter to our increasingly international customer base, then develop and launch projects and campaigns that bring them to life.
You will be responsible for developing routines, processes and strategies to shape our core product positioning and messaging. You will combine world-class research with business strategy and product development to find undiscovered ways to unlock Airmee's full potential. As the Customer Product Marketing Manager you are the company's truth seeker that champions the needs of our customers, challenges business and product assumptions, and provides the teams with data-driven recommendations to accelerate and increase our growth and profitability.
We need a highly strategic, analytic, creative and passionate person with a demonstrated track record of launching product and marketing initiatives to increase customer acquisition, conversion, efficiency and brand awareness.
So, what will you do?
Improve our products and services as well as create impactful marketing narratives based on research and analytics of the market and users
Research and analyze our customers to develop customer insights, segments and personas
Create actionable, data-driven insights that drive our product development
Craft impactful narratives and determine our positioning on the market and sets of key messages that resonate with our customers (e-commerce merchants and consumers)
Translate our positioning, product developments and messaging into real product design and concrete marketing efforts together with UX/UI designers, marketers and engineers
Work with engineers, marketers, logistics operations managers in a fast-paced, rapidly changing hybrid technology/physical operations environment
What are we looking for?
4-6 years combined product and marketing experience with a strong record of delivering highly successful user acquisition and engagement strategies, with a focus on B2B2C
Worked in a startup or company with exponential growth
Deep understanding of the full funnel of Product Marketing: inbound to shape the product development and outbound to drive growth and profitability with effective messaging
A complete master in market research. You're a seeker of truth and know the market, competition and our customers better than anyone else and you know how to implement those insights into actions
Possesses a flair for storytelling and crafting impactful and compelling narratives
A fierce bias towards action. This is not a role for someone that just wants to analyze and strategize, but for someone that will create concrete actions and results and never stop pushing towards complete delivery
Never hesitate to roll up your sleeves and be hands-on to get stuff done.
Excellent skills in articulating our products and the value they create. You have an excellent sense for good design and can act as a copywriter. Experience as a UX/UI designer is a plus.
At Airmee our vision is to optimize all the logistics in cities to make it more environmentally sustainable while providing the best delivery experience in the world.
You will be working with a diverse group of talented, motivated, smart, and interesting co-workers. Being part of a startup in its growth phase you will have the opportunity to influence the culture and build a team around you. You will also have a lot of freedom in how to execute tasks.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Airmiz AB
Jobbnummer
5672054
Sökord