Customer Product Marketing Manager - Airmiz AB

Airmiz AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm2021-04-06Airmee is a well-capitalized start-up that is looking for an extremely driven Customer Product Marketing Manager that will work at the intersection of product development and marketing strategy.Airmee is one Europe's fastest growing startups focusing on fast and convenient deliveries for e-commerce and other businesses. Our technology that optimizes our logistics fleet in real-time is based on our world-leading research at KTH allows us to do this more cost-efficiently and environmentally sustainably than anyone else.Role overviewThis is a unique opportunity to have a central role at one of Europe's fastest growing logistics startups. As the Customer Product Marketing Manager, you will work across aspects of our business but with a focus on our customers (e-commerce merchants and consumers) to ensure that Airmee builds products that matter to our increasingly international customer base, then develop and launch projects and campaigns that bring them to life.You will be responsible for developing routines, processes and strategies to shape our core product positioning and messaging. You will combine world-class research with business strategy and product development to find undiscovered ways to unlock Airmee's full potential. As the Customer Product Marketing Manager you are the company's truth seeker that champions the needs of our customers, challenges business and product assumptions, and provides the teams with data-driven recommendations to accelerate and increase our growth and profitability.We need a highly strategic, analytic, creative and passionate person with a demonstrated track record of launching product and marketing initiatives to increase customer acquisition, conversion, efficiency and brand awareness.So, what will you do?Improve our products and services as well as create impactful marketing narratives based on research and analytics of the market and usersResearch and analyze our customers to develop customer insights, segments and personasCreate actionable, data-driven insights that drive our product developmentCraft impactful narratives and determine our positioning on the market and sets of key messages that resonate with our customers (e-commerce merchants and consumers)Translate our positioning, product developments and messaging into real product design and concrete marketing efforts together with UX/UI designers, marketers and engineersWork with engineers, marketers, logistics operations managers in a fast-paced, rapidly changing hybrid technology/physical operations environmentWhat are we looking for?4-6 years combined product and marketing experience with a strong record of delivering highly successful user acquisition and engagement strategies, with a focus on B2B2CWorked in a startup or company with exponential growthDeep understanding of the full funnel of Product Marketing: inbound to shape the product development and outbound to drive growth and profitability with effective messagingA complete master in market research. You're a seeker of truth and know the market, competition and our customers better than anyone else and you know how to implement those insights into actionsPossesses a flair for storytelling and crafting impactful and compelling narrativesA fierce bias towards action. This is not a role for someone that just wants to analyze and strategize, but for someone that will create concrete actions and results and never stop pushing towards complete deliveryNever hesitate to roll up your sleeves and be hands-on to get stuff done.Excellent skills in articulating our products and the value they create. You have an excellent sense for good design and can act as a copywriter. Experience as a UX/UI designer is a plus.At Airmee our vision is to optimize all the logistics in cities to make it more environmentally sustainable while providing the best delivery experience in the world.You will be working with a diverse group of talented, motivated, smart, and interesting co-workers. Being part of a startup in its growth phase you will have the opportunity to influence the culture and build a team around you. You will also have a lot of freedom in how to execute tasks.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-06Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-23Airmiz AB5672054