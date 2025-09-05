Customer Growth Analyst
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to drive H&M's growth by unlocking deeper insights into our customers?
We are looking for a Customer Growth Analyst to join our Global Consumer & Marketing Insights team. In this role, you will deliver insights that help us understand who our customers are today, who we want them to be tomorrow, and how we can increase long-term customer value. You'll play a key part in supporting CRM and marketing teams with actionable insights on customer behavior, segmentation, and lifecycle dynamics.
This is a unique opportunity to influence how one of the world's most iconic fashion brands grows and builds deeper relationships with its customers.
What You'll Do
Analyze customer & consumer data to identify behaviors, lifecycle patterns, and value drivers.
Deliver insights to support CRM & marketing strategies.
Build and maintain segmentation models and customer profiles, identifying high-potential audiences and growth opportunities.
Translate data into clear narratives on who our customer is and how we can acquire and grow value with our target audience, that guide decision-making across marketing and brand functions.
Partner with cross-functional teams to ensure that customer understanding informs campaigns, personalization, and long-term strategy.
Qualifications
Who You Are
We believe you are someone who brings analytical strength together with curiosity for customers and growth, with:
3+ years of experience in customer analytics, CRM insights, or marketing data roles.
Strong analytical skills with hands-on experience in tools such as SQL, R, Python, or similar.
Skilled in visualization and reporting tools (e.g. Power BI, Tableau, Looker).
Experience with customer segmentation, lifecycle analysis, or retention modeling is merited
Strong communication skills with the ability to translate complex customer data into simple, actionable stories.
Curious and customer-first, with a passion for helping the business grow through better understanding of people.
And people who are...
Excellent communicators
Curious, agile and proactive
Additional information
This is a full time Permanent Position based in Stockholm. Apply by sending in your CV and portfolio in English by the 16th August 2025. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
In addition to our global benefits, our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. (Example: Competitive compensation for your dedication and long-term commitment. A day off on your birthday to relax and celebrate your special day. Special gift to celebrate the birth of your child, etc.)
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Jobbnummer
9495666