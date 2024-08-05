Customer Experience Specialist till Samsung

Are you passionate about creating exceptional online experiences? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where you can make a significant impact on customer satisfaction? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
As the Customer Experience Specialist for our B2B sites and partner platform, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the online journey for our customers and partners. Your mission will be to ensure that our digital interfaces are not only user-friendly and accessible but also a pleasure to navigate. You'll be the driving force behind crafting a seamless and positive experience for every visitor.
Our team today consists of the Customer Experience Manager, one Shop App, one UX-designer, one CRO Specialist, one Hybris Platform Deputy, and this role - our new customer experiences specialist. This is a new role, meaning it will require the person's responsibility to be self-driven and take their own initiative.
Responsibilities
Own our enhanced partnership program site and the B2B site, to optimize the customer journey
Execute initiatives and enchantments
Act as a stakeholder to the operative team and other relevant teams within Samsung
Make sure that you are involved in all initiatives involved with .com to align on EPP and B2B
Be the person of contact for experience on the sites EPP and B2B
Work in Adobe Experience Manager to be able and fix and request changes for the site
Look into customization for the mapping of the sites
Requirements
We think you have around 1 to 3 years of experience, working with similar tasks.
Previous experience working with one or several content management systems (CMS)
Experience working with a data-driven approach
Knowledge on how to set requirements to optimize the user journey
Experience working with backlog management
Project management skills and follow-up up on projects
Experience of one or more CMS
Soft skills
Enjoy quick changes in your way of working, big and small. You are a problem solver with an eye for the details
Like networking within the company
Self-motivated, takes a lot of initiative
Comfortable and enjoys working with both technical and design development
Stakeholder management and used to navigate between requests, dependencies, value and time
Doesn't this sound like an exciting opportunity?
Apply today, and we'll tell you more. This assignment is a fixed-term consulting project where you will receive a project-based employment with NXT Interim. We need an application in Swedish, including a CV that matches our client's requirements. Selection and interviews are ongoing, so don't wait to apply, as we need to supplement with more information and the tender period is short.
NXT Interim and NXT Rekrytering are niche and innovative companies operating in the consulting and recruitment industry. We are active in HR, IT, finance, sales, and marketing and have 20 years of experience in the industry. We offer our consultants, among other things, health insurance, remote workplaces, and several other benefits that enhance your everyday life. For project-based employment, we apply collective agreements. Så ansöker du
