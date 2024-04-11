Customer Experience Specialist
Join our dynamic team as a Customer Experience Specialist, where your passion for service, keen interest in finance, and love for customer interaction will shine! In this pivotal role, you're not just a part of the team; you're at the heart of ensuring our customers receive exceptional support and service.
As a key player in our fast-paced startup, you will engage in meaningful collaborations across the organization, ensuring a seamless customer journey from start to finish. Your mission? To embody the voice of our brand, provide insightful product knowledge, and elevate the customer experience to new heights.What you'll doIn this role, you'll have the opportunity to make a real impact in a fast-growing startup environment. You'll become a product expert, enabling you to effectively assist customers with their inquiries. A key aspect of your responsibilities will involve conducting simple analyses to understand customer questions, proactively addressing issues, and enhancing the overall customer experience.Your daily tasks will include engaging with customers and handlingHandle their inquiries with grace through live chat, email, and phone, ensuring each customer feels heard, valued, and supported. You will also work collaboratively with other team members and external partners to resolve queries, share insights, and build a stronger, customer-focused environment.We value
A proactive approach and a keen eye for detail
The ability to navigate both the quiet and the storm.
Independence and teamwork, recognizing that the best results come from a balance of both.
A genuine love for engaging with people.
Curiosity and passion for the world of finance and investing.
Individuals who thrive in dynamic settings and are eager to contribute to various aspects of the business, driven by a service-first mindset.
What's in it for you
Being part of an agile team with ownership for their own product
Appreciation for your expertise and contribution from day one
Plenty of opportunities to grow as an engineer
Additional perks include:
Employee stock options
A competitive salary reflecting your skills and experience
A well-equipped array of work tools and the mobile phone of your choice
Generous health-care benefits (4 000 SEK annually)
Health-, injury- and life insurance
Paid parental leave to support work-life balance
Occupational pension ITP1
30 days of vacation
SAVR is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to gender, gender identity or expression, national origin, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation or age. Ersättning
