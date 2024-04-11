Customer Experience Manager Lund
AB Tetra Pak / Chefsjobb / Lund Visa alla chefsjobb i Lund
2024-04-11
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Are you ready to take the helm of customer experience? We're seeking a hands-on Customer Experience Manager to lead our dynamic Customer Innovation Centre in Lund. With your solid business acumen, you will be the driving force behind delivering exceptional customer experiences and transforming our future state to nurture growth in the three businesses at Tetra Pak.
You will be leading the Customer Experience team in Lund, which drives customer meetings with Tetra Pak customers and prospects from all over the world. Additionally, you will be responsible for driving a transformation within our Accelerator Lab and Package Samples Shop teams. A privileged position that is at the forefront of bringing our customers' visions to life and managing a team responsible for end-to-end customer experiences.
This is a permanent position, and you will be based in Lund, Sweden. Some travelling is required.
What you will do
As a Customer Experience Manager, you will be responsible for collaborating closely with our Key Account teams, Marketing colleagues, Product Management experts and prototyping resources to ensure every customer meeting drives business opportunities one stage down the sales funnel.
Main responsibilities:
Tailored Excellence: Ensure each customer meeting is customized to the customers' pain point or the main challenge they are facing and that every agenda addresses the challenge statement;
Operational leadership: Oversee our CIC Lund/Accelerator Lab/Package Samples Shop teams, making sure daily tasks are running smoothly while keeping track of budget and roadmap requirements for future customer experiences;
Business transformation: Drive transformation within our prototyping capabilities into a fast-prototyping approach, defining the objectives and execution, all while keeping the Accelerator Lab and Package Samples Shop running business as usual;
Deliver on performance indicators: your success will be measured by new sales leads, opportunities progressing through the sales funnel, prototyping journey effectiveness and new Marketing Services journeys.
We believe you have
A Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.
A previous experience in a Market Company, working together with key account and operational marketing teams.
A desire to manage a task-oriented team, built for action. Experience on managing teams is high appreciated.
Excellent communication skills, focused on clarity and assertiveness, together with the ability to effectively convey ideas to customers.
Collaborative behaviours to work with our EMEA CICs and push for progress, together.
CRM experience and sales management knowledge (customer segmentation, sales journey).
Fluency in written and spoken English is mandatory.
If you believe you tick the boxes, even if not all, we would love to receive your application!
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply with your CV and Cover Letter in English through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-04-25.
To know more about the position contact Julia Sotera at +39 059 879 9125
Questions about your application contact Hanna Edström at +46 46 36 3289
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8605428