Customer Engagement Specialist
2024-10-09
Would you like to work in a diverse, international environment alongside fantastic customers and colleagues, while contributing to the safer use of vaccines and medicines globally?
About the role
We are seeking a Customer Engagement Specialist to enhance our Customer Engagement Team. With a focus on Latin America, you will be responsible for supporting new business opportunities, selling UMC products, and strengthening existing relationships to ensure continued use of UMC products. Additionally, you will support and contribute to the development of customer engagement strategies, assist in the sales process, and collaborate with other departments on various projects as needed. You will report to the Head of Customer Engagement.This position is temporary and extends 18 months forward.
What you will do
- Assist customers in selecting the appropriate product for their needs, while fostering and maintaining strong relationships.
- Highlight the value of our products to promote standardisation and encourage long-term use.
- Collaborate with internal teams to support activities related to our product offering.
- Coordinate and organise customer-related activities as required.
- Establish yourself as a partner to customers - not just a vendor - by acting as a resource, sharing networks and contacts, guiding them to relevant business areas, and understanding their motivations and challenges in clinical trials and drug safety.
- Analyse and understand customer needs to uncover new opportunities for UMC products.
- Assist the Customer Liaison team with resolving complex customer inquiries.
- Support the Customer Liaison Team during the customer renewal process when necessary.
- Contribute positively to the department's culture, collaboration, and growth.
- Provide analytical and administrative support for department- and organisation-wide projects.
- Undertake any additional tasks that fall within the team's responsibilities.
Who you are
You are a positive, committed team player who is both organised and efficient. You have excellent communication skills and consistently prioritise customer needs. Building relationships, both externally and internally, comes naturally to you, and you thrive on challenges and pushing yourself to excel.
We believe that you:
- Are calm, structured, and resilient, with the ability to perform well in a fast-paced, high-demand environment.
- Enjoy interacting daily with customers from diverse cultures and backgrounds.
- Take satisfaction in improving and defining processes and structures, leveraging new technologies to enhance customer journeys and engagement.
- Bachelor's degree in business administration or natural sciences (e.g. pharmacy, chemistry, biology, or civil engineering).
- Experience in B2B sales/support and/or in the life sciences industry.
- Experience working on projects and collaborating with clients, partners and/or cross-functional teams.
- Fluent in Portuguese and/or Spanish. Brazilian Portuguese is considered as an additional merit.
Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC) is a non-profit foundation established in 1978 through an agreement between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the government of Sweden as a WHO Collaborating Centre for International Drug Monitoring.
UMC is custodian of the WHO global database of adverse event reports for medicines and vaccines and strengthens global safety surveillance through science and innovation, signal analysis and pharmacovigilance tool development, standardisation with the WHODrug dictionary, and education and communication.
UMC's working language is English. We normally apply a probationary period to new appointments.
