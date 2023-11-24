Customer Engagement Manager
Must be fluent in Swedish
We are looking for people with an exceptional drive and a passion for helping customers succeed to be a key player on our journey in building the next generation software for B2B sales and marketing.
The opportunity
As the company is rapidly growing and scaling across international borders, Upsales is now looking for a top performer with a strong drive and creative goal-oriented mindset to be a key player in our Customer Success team. You will work closely with the Customer Success and leadership team to reach our ambitious growth targets. You need to be an excellent communicator, you are tech-savvy, and have excellent business acumen. We believe in the value of helping our customers understand and use their sales and marketing tools. That's why we have always offered support, customer success, and training for free. Customer Engagement at Upsales means investing in our customers' success, which allows them to grow and thus grow with us.
As a Customer Engagement Manager, you will:
Meet our customers to solve their product related issues and get their product usage up
Actively work towards reducing customer churn
Work strategically with our customers in order for them to reach their sales and marketing goals
Be data-driven and work systematically to improve our Customer Engagement effectiveness
Bring an entrepreneurial problem-solving mindset
You have
An exceptionally driven personality
Experience in customer engagement/customer success/project management
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish
Academic degree in tech/business management/economy
Excellent pedagogical skills
Great team player skills
Upsales was founded with a vision to solve pain points for B2B companies, building the next generation sales and marketing software.
Upsales was founded with a vision to solve pain points for B2B companies, building the next generation sales and marketing software.

In 2019, Upsales was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, and was awarded IPO of the year. Upsales differentiates itself from competitors by being fully focused on delivering the fastest digital solution to the most common growth problems. Upsales is currently working with 2000 customers in 10 countries, and our ambition is to scale in Sweden and Europe to continue building the next generation sales and marketing platform for fast-growing B2B businesses. We are a team of 70 people in our offices in Stockholm, Linköping and Skopje.
