Customer Claims Analyst to Samsung
Perido AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a person that appreciates tempo, change and, takes own initiatives? Samsung is looking for a person that will have an important role in making sure their customer validation and payment are done in an efficient and timely way. Does that sound like something you'd be good at? Keep on reading then!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Customer Claims Analyst to our client Samsung, their goal is to devote the company's talent and technology to create superior products and services that contributes to a better global society. In order to achieve this, they set a high value on their staff and technologies. You will be based at their office in Kista, just outside Stockholm.
Your daily tasks
As a Customer Claims Analyst your main responsibilities include processing claims and settlements accurately, efficiently and ensure timely payments for customer's sales deduction cost. You will be the owner of your customers and handling their validation process in which you will develop and maintain good customer relations. You are the key person in supporting different stakeholders and providing advice for actual solutions.
The key responsibilities include the following:
Ensure accurate validation and efficient claims handling for your accounts
Reconcile claims with customers through the reconciliation process
Provide guidance to sales organization regarding claims validation process
Data analysis and ad-hoc reports that are needed for claim operation
Support Business Control in budget and balance processes.
Following up on claims KPI, support improving claims validation tools
Drive or support various longer-term improvement projects with aim to improve claims operation both at Samsung and at customers
Support monthly closing, reconciliation and audit questions related to sales deductions
Your characteristics
We would love to work with you who are analytical, structured, and business oriented. As a person, you are open-minded, flexible and have a high sense of responsibility. You have great communication skills and are good at working with people, and at the same time also feel comfortable working independently. You are solution-oriented and see challenges as opportunities to develop yourself.
Does this sound exciting?
We look forward to reading your application in English!
Qualifications:
Secondary school education
Good skills in Excel
Interest and understanding of systems and datasets
Excellent English is required, and good knowledge either in Swedish or Korean is a plus
Meritorious
1-2 years of work experience in Economics/Finance/Business Admin or Accounting
Relevant bachelor's or master's degree
SAP knowledge (or similar ERP systems)
Working with databases
Running projects
Experience of working/studying in an international environment
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment for 1 year and 11 months. Start ASAP.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as the selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Jennifer Berglund, you can reach her via Jennifer.berglund@perido.se
. If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 33623 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our client's needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and today we are 50 employees internally and over 900 consultants on assignment all over the country. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "33623". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se
Katarinavägen 15 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7239169