Customer Care Specialist to Siemens Mobility
Siemens AB / Kundservicejobb / Solna Visa alla kundservicejobb i Solna
2023-08-16
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
At Siemens, we work towards the vision of a sustainable world that we are proud to hand over to the next generation, by developing new technology for future global challenges. For us, it 's more than a job, it 's our shared passion and driving force.
Would you like to be a part of our journey and contribute to a more sustainable world?
About the role
As Customer Care Specialist at Siemens Mobility you will play a pivotal role as a proactive liaison between our customer and the software supplier for train planning systems. Your primary focus will be to assist the customer with workflow-related and technical inquiries regarding our product. With the support from the supplier, you will assess reported issues and develop comprehensive mitigation plans accordingly. Close collaboration in further different topics with the software supplier will be essential, which may involve occasional business travel to our colleagues in Germany. Throughout these activities, you will maintain a structured service reporting process, and continuously driving its improvement.
What we offer
* Inclusive culture where you are welcomed to be yourself.
* We celebrate the fearlessness to think differently and to break new ground.
* Flexible ways of working to encourage a work-life balance.
* Global career opportunities
* Individual development plans with a growth mindset
Who you are
We believe you have experience from planning and organizing work within the railway industry preferably from working for a rail infrastructure owner or from a train operator. You are comfortable in implementing new working methods always with the customer 's needs and wants in mind.
We also believe you:
* Have Customer facing experience and has the gravitas to support and influence the customer as well as colleagues to ensure escalated customer issues are timely resolved.
* Thorough understanding of business and technical aspects of software products (preferably with some familiarity in train planning systems) or a strong willingness to learn.
* Have experience of providing a high level of support to customers and colleagues.
* Are prepared for occasional travel.
* Take ownership and drive your own agenda at work with a flexible and agile mindset.
Do you want to create a better tomorrow together with us?
Apply already today, we will be interviewing continuously. We are looking forward to receiving your online application latest by 31^st of August.
For questions about the role please contact Kristina Nyquist, Hiring Manager at email: kristina.nyquist@siemens.com
and for questions about the recruitment process contact Kit Jensen, Senior Talent Acquisition Partner at email: Kit.jensen@siemens.com
About us
Siemens Mobility has been a leader in transport solutions for more than 160 years. As a leader in transport solutions, we shape connected mobility. Read more about Siemens Mobility. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "378092". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens AB
(org.nr 556003-2921) Arbetsplats
Siemens Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Siemens AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8033987