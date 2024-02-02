Customer Care Representive
2024-02-02
Join our team!
We are looking for a new member to our Customer Care team in Uppsala working towards Europe, the Middle East and Africa. You will be responsible for handling the logistics related to orders and our warehouse, as well as providing support to customers and internal functions, always ensuring a high standard of order processing, customer service, and assisting other internal functions within IAR.
As a Customer Care Representative
Your closest team members will be the EMEA Customer Care team, but you will also collaborate and interact with our finance department, account managers, field application engineers, system administrators and our technical support team.
You will start your employment by getting into the following activities:
• Order processing, packing, and shipping.
• Invoicing.
• Organization and upkeep of the warehouse.
Later, when you have a full understanding of the above activities, you will get into helping customers more hands on and getting them onboarded properly.
To succeed in this role we believe...
You bring a customer-oriented mindset and a commitment to service excellence. Your proficiency in planning, structuring, and prioritizing tasks makes you thrive in a high-paced office environment and a broad role with great opportunities for professional development is motivating for you. As a collaborative team player, you thrive working alongside colleagues, contributing effectively to achieve common goals, enhance overall productivity, and provide excellent service.
You have a genuine interest in order processing and case resolution. Playing a pivotal role in assisting both customers and internal functions, your adept collaboration skills and a communicative approach contributing to building strong relationships with both clients and colleagues.
As you will be working in an international environment, you are fluent in written and spoken English.
A bonus if you have...
• A technical interest, although we strongly believe in your ability to learn and develop within our team.
• Experience working in a CRM system or a case management system.
• Experience from administrative work or logistics.
What are we offering?
You will be part of a multi-cultural and global business in a fast-growing industry, an organization where every co-worker's individual role is a very important part in the big picture. We are welcoming, open to new ideas, and take pride in our achievements. We offer you the opportunity to work in a knowledge-sharing environment with a strong team spirit, where curiosity is valued. We will support you in growing both professionally and as an individual. We are problem-solvers and take on new challenges with excitement and energy, which is why we place great emphasis on your personal qualities and their alignment with our values. Join us for a reliable work environment in a financially stable company.
Apply today!
Interviews are being conducted continuously, so please apply today! If you have any questions about the role or the process, don't hesitate to contact Linnéa Sjuls at "linnea.sjuls@iar.com
We look forward to hearing from you.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-03
E-post: linnea.sjuls@iar.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare I.A.R. Systems AB
Strandbodgatan 1
753 23 UPPSALA
IAR Systems
8442312