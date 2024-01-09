Customer Care Officer
Large company with great ambitions and close relations
efficy is a leading European Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution that provides businesses of all sizes with complete, flexible, customizable, and scalable software to enable their growth. efficy's platform includes products for marketing automation, sales, project management, customer service and customer nurturing. Currently, more than 300,000 users from 63 countries use efficy's tool.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brussels, efficy's more than 500 employees work in local offices in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hong Kong or remotely.
Our mission is to contribute to the success of every company by helping them transform customer data into customer insight while simplifying the work of their employees.
In efficy, two days are rarely the same, and things are changing rapidly. So, fasten your seat belt, and join us on the journey.
A unique work experience & company culture
We really want our employees to thrive in their daily life, and therefore you can expect challenges, online music quizzes, onsite ping-pong tournaments, and lots of more. Communication is informal, and your colleagues are only a short call away.
Your Impact
As a customer care agent, you strive to answer any customer questions and inquiries in the best possible way through a variety of means, such as email, phone calls and potentially online chats.
You answer any questions the customer may have and redirect them to the appropriate team or department if needed. However you thrive to solve simple problems for better customer experience. In doing so, you take into account the contractual and other obligations towards these customers and the priority of the call/question.
Most questions will be functional questions of users about how things work in the Apsis platform. Therefore you also thrive to answer these questions and may involve the second-line support agents if necessary.
Key Responsibilities
• Handling incoming questions and inquiries from our customers.
• Analysing and resolving functional issues on Apsis by watching via teamviewer with the users.
• Monitoring the on-time handling of questions within the set objectives.
• Taking both telephone and e-mail inquiries received.
• Contribute to the knowledge database of troubleshooting guides.
• Maintaining your knowledge of Marketing digital or CRM platform. You adopt a proactive attitude in gaining knowledge of new or changed functionalities.
• Maintaining your knowledge of internal procedures to be able to answer as many questions as possible without redirecting it to another team.
• Managing and drafting standard texts and instruction documents in order to make the customer care process as efficient as possible.
• Update customer records after each interaction with that customer. You add notes to customer records explaining what the interaction entailed and report on trends as necessary.
About YOU
• Independent, accurate, stress-resistant, team player
• Strong communication skills
• Customer-centric mindset
• Experience in customer facing interactions
• A "hands-on" mentality
• Knowledge of Marketing digital platform is an advantage
• Experience with Microsoft Office, in particular Word and Excel
• Resourceful & trusted advisor to the customers and colleagues.
• Good command of the Swedish and English language, both verbally and in writing
We offer YOU
• A competitive salary package with a bonus system and a referral program.
• Permanent contract
• A stable and growing company with an entrepreneurial mindset where we will listen to your ideas and support you to make it happen.
• High flexibility and hybrid work is part of our DNA.
• State of the art offices with our unique co-living-co-working concept where teamwork is the norm.
• International growing opportunities and internal mobility
• Events: team lunches, after works, sport, trips
• Learning opportunities: languages, tech, product, sales techniques, leadership
Do you have questions about this position? Please contact veronique.tshoz@efficy.com
Find more jobs at https://jobs.efficy.com
(https://jobs.efficy.com/).
efficy is a people-first employer. We offer equal opportunities to all our candidates. We pride ourselves on the diversity of our people. We welcome you, and everything that makes you-well, you. That includes your gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, or disability status. So, if you're interested in joining us, please feel free to apply. We can't wait to meet you!
