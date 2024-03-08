Customer and Cargo Coordinator
2024-03-08
The Wallenius Wilhelmsen group is a market leader in RoRo shipping and vehicle logistics, transporting cars, trucks, rolling equipment and breakbulk around the world. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and located in 29 countries, the group consists of Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions, EUKOR Car Carriers and ARC.
Wallenius Wilhelmsen's sophisticated supply chain solutions ensure an efficient integration of ocean transportation, inland distribution, terminal handling, processing and a comprehensive range of technical services. The Group has a strong environmental focus and is an industry leader in developing innovative solutions to reduce its operational impacts on the environment.
Our core values are at the heart of how we do things. We believe that most people want to work for a company that tries to do the right thing!
Located in the heart of Södermalm, we offer a fantastic workplace with colleagues from around the world. We look forward to receiving your application!
This is recruitment for permanent employment.
Job description
We currently have vacancies for customer & cargo coordinators in our trade teams in Stockholm.
The role requires both customer and cargo coordination with responsibility for:
Co-ordinating cargo in order to fulfil contractual commitments and maximize customer satisfaction whilst contributing towards best tonnage utilisation with optimal cargo mix and voyage results
Ensuring customer satisfaction and commitments are met and work is carried out according to our defined processes and procedures.
The position will report to the Manager of Customer & Customer Coordination. The role is on local terms and is subject to eligibility to work in Sweden. Our working language is English.
Key Responsibilities
Cargo Coordination
• Develop and manage cargo allocation plans in alignment with capacity management
• Identify potential space challenges and pro- actively provide solutions
• Follow up on space availability, deliveries and waitlisted cargo
• Responsible for liaison with Area Sales Teams, Port Operations and Terminal to enhance the ability to prioritize and optimize use of space allocations
• Play an active role in implementation and execution of customer prioritization and optimal cargo mix decisions
• Monitor volume levels and provide input on optimal routing and port rotation across the trade.
• Guide vessel scheduling based on customer requirements
• Ability to foresee, identify, and initiate actions to support higher earnings
Customer Coordination
• Act as primary customer interface developing customer focus and relationships
• Respond to all general customer enquiries
• Responsible for customer bookings
• Record and respond to customer feedback/complaints and actively follow up
• Support account management for nominated customers
• Monitor customer KPIs and seek corrective action to ensure adherence to performance targets
Competencies
• Ability to communicate with a wide range of colleagues and customers in a multi-cultural environment
• Ability to build relationships and understand the needs of the customer
• Ability to make decisions and take responsibility
• Strong team player
• Result orientated
• Ability to prioritize work and have a sense of urgency
• Effectively deal with pressure and able to be flexible and adapt to changing circumstances
• Solution driven
• Service orientated
• Computer literate
• Ability to focus on detail and follow up where necessary
• Excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and written
• Experience of customer service, preferably in a B2B industry
• Shipping or logistics experience is preferred
We are an equal opportunity employer that strongly believes in diversity and a values-driven culture. The successful candidate will enjoy working in a global company with colleagues and stakeholders from different cultures and countries and where English is the working language.
Our values: Speed, Courage, Trust, Imagination & Candor
How to apply
We will be pleased to answer any questions you may have regarding the position. In this recruitment Wallenius Wilhelmsen works exclusively with Embedded Skills. For any questions, please contact Iréne Nilsson, Recruitment Director SCM & Logistics at Embedded Skills, irene.nilsson@embeddedskills.se
or +46 73 7140860.
Due to the law of GDPR we do not accept any applications by mail.
Please apply as soon as possible, but at the latest on 4th of April.
