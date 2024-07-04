Customer Analyst
Do you want to take SAS customer analytics to the next level?
Welcome to SAS and the customer analytics team! We are a part of SAS Commercial and responsible for analyzing marketing and customer data to better understand and predict our customers' needs and behavior. We are now looking for two customer analysts that will be part of SAS's analytics team and play an important role in our ambition to create a world-class customer experience.
Main responsibilities:
As a Customer Analyst, you will be part of a cross-functional team who is responsible for SAS Marketing and CRM communication. You will provide analysis of customer behaviors, insights and knowledge of customers' response and predict future actions.
Key responsibilities and tasks:
• Evaluate marketing campaigns and CRM communication to give insights and recommendations on how to maximize the effect of those.
• Perform analysis and create basis for decisions on e.g. creation of new automated campaigns and personalization measures.
• Help optimize and personalize customer communication in omni-channel to maximize customer experience.
• Define and set up customer segmentation.
• Create scripts and jobs in our data warehouse to gather data needed for target groups and perform analysis.
• Evaluate, test, build and maintain scoring models and target groups to maximize customer experience and the effect of marketing initiatives.
Qualifications and requirements
• Master's degree in relevant field such as Business administration, Economics or Statistics.
• Minimum 3 years of relevant work experience.
• Strong SQL skills.
• Experience working with CRM and/or Data Analytics.
• Experience in Salesforce Marketing Cloud will be considered a big plus.
• Experience from working with analysis in a digital media context (e.g. with Google Analytics/BigQuery or similar platform).
• Knowledge in data visualization tools (e.g. Power BI, Tableau).
As a person we believe that you have the ability to see the big picture, while you are accurate and can secure details. You are result-oriented, dedicated, reliable in delivery and have an ability to independently run and lead projects. Furthermore, you have very good analytical skills, are interested in handling large amounts of data and have the ability to see patterns and draw conclusions that support the commercials.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please apply at latest June 30th 2024 with your CV and a short personal letter. For more information, contact Daniel Nilsson, Head of Customer Intelligence at daniel.nilsson@sas.se
Working at SAS
Benefits of working with us in SAS include attractive travel possibilities, free gym access and a good pension scheme. We offer extensive opportunities for professional development in an international fast-paced working environment. SAS is dedicated to the continuous development of its employees. Frösundavik is a great place to work. There is a gym, restaurant, café, and a variety of services to make your life easier. It's located in a green area of Solna and close to Hagaparken and Brunnsviken. There's a non-stop bus connection from the Central Station to Frösunda, commuter trains to/from Solna Station, and a good network of cycle paths.
