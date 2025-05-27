Custom Parts Specialist
2025-05-27
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Custom Parts Specialist is responsible for driving world-class fulfilment of service spare parts requests to secure internal and external customer satisfaction. This is done through cross functional collaborations with internal stakeholders and functions e.g., global supply chain, manufacturing sites, Global Services and Genpact. as well as through strong collaboration with external functions e.g., Original Equipment Manufacturers and other Suppliers. Custom parts team (CPT) supports internal and external customers through the entire service organization with non-regular spare parts. The Custom Parts Specialist handles, supports and overlooks the whole chain from request to final delivery.
The Custom Parts Specialist is part of the Global Services Custom Products Operations team located in Uppsala and will be an on-site role.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Handle requests from internal stakeholders who are working with internal and external customers.
Ensure regular communication updates on requests to the requestor.
Manage assigned requests and owning them through the entire custom parts process.
Investigating which part (s) will meet the customer need to ensure that the accurate part (s) are quoted.
Work with external and internal suppliers to ensure the parts ordered comply with quality processes.
Handle customer complaints in adequate systems and if needed create and drive CAPA.
Engage in improvement of CPT procedures to increase team efficiency.
Help maintaining SOP's, custom parts related KPI statistics and metrics.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Relevant educational background or equivalent work experience.
Knowledge and understanding of engineering design principles, architectures, and advancements in engineering concepts, drawing and technologies.
Experience defining requirement specifications.
Experience negotiating price and lead time with suppliers.
Experience creating quotations.
Both Swedish and English as working languages.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Experience of working in a Service or Systems Engineering team.
Proficient working in teams, meeting deadlines and deliverables.
Experience of Magic and Oracle.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application.
