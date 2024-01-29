Curious Test Engineer
2024-01-29
We are always looking for new talent to join our team and now we are looking for a Test Engineer to continue taking Vermiculus to the next level. As a tester, you will be an important part of a project team, working closely with developers and business analysts, testing the software as part of an iterative, agile process.
What you will do:
• You will be part of a technical expert team, testing and developing high quality solutions to the largest exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs around the world.
• You will have close and continuous contact with clients to gather feedback and take back issues reported for further processing.
• You will get an insight into the importance of low-level details as well as possessing a more general view including main flows, features, and mechanisms.
• You will maintain the end-user perspective and play a vital role in sustaining the high quality of the Vermiculus' products.
Who you are:
• You have experience working with manual software testing and possibly test automation.
• You are analytical with a curious mindset and thrive in challenging environments.
• You like being part of a team engaged to solve tasks together.
• You are committed and take responsibility of quality.
• You have a high proficiency in English.
What we offer:
• Take part of our stock options program where you together with your colleagues own the majority of the company.
• A fun, vibrate, and helpful environment working with the largest exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs in the world!
• Modern and international standard tools to work with.
• Innovative workspace and highly skilled team members where you can grow.
• A diverse work environment with team members from all over the world.
Vermiculus Financial Technology AB provides cutting-edge trading, clearing, and CSD solutions to financial markets around the world. The company started its operation in 2020 and is founded by industry experts with the incentive to revolutionize the technology of exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs. With its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, Vermiculus consists of hand-picked teams, trained to deliver mission-critical solutions.
