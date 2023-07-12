CTO and Co-founder- MedQ
2023-07-12
We are seeking a talented and experienced CTO to join our startup and take the lead in technical responsibilities related to the development of our innovative MedQ system!
About You
We are looking for a CTO to join our team and take the lead in technical responsibilities related to the development of our innovative MedQ system. The ideal candidate should have a strong background in software engineering, with expertise in developing both web and mobile applications, focusing on user experience and performance optimization.
To be successful in this role, the ideal candidate should possess the following qualifications:
• Strong background in software engineering, with experience in developing web and mobile applications.
• Expertise in optimizing user experience and performance in software applications.
• Solid understanding of software development principles and best practices.
• Ability to lead and collaborate with a cross-functional team to drive technical solutions.
• Strong communication skills and the ability to effectively convey technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
• A commitment to diversity and equality, fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment.
About the position
As a CTO at MedQ, you will have the opportunity to take the lead in technical responsibilities related to the development of our innovative MedQ system. You will be responsible for leveraging your strong background in software engineering to develop and optimize web and mobile applications, with a keen focus on enhancing user experience and performance. Your expertise will be crucial in driving the technical direction of the MedQ system.
Key responsibilities in this role:
• Develop and oversee the implementation of the technical roadmap for the MedQ system
• Continuously monitor and optimize the system's performance, including scalability and security
• Develop and implement best practices for server management, data storage, and app sustainability
• Collaborate with other departments to ensure technical solutions align with business needs and objectives
• Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in software development and provide guidance on technical decisions
Key Requirements in this role:
• Experience with server management and best practices for app sustainability and programming (knowledge about React or Flutter)
• Strong understanding of software development principles, including agile methodologies
• FHIR standard knowledge, due to possible integration with the Cambio System
• Ability to build APIs efficiently on coding languages like: JavaScript, Python, Flask ect.
• Knowledge of AWS/Azure or other cloud infrastructure
• Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with other departments
About MedQ
MedQ is an individualized digital clinic designed to cater to your needs. With MedQ, you can easily schedule appointments, access medical terminology and medication information, communicate with doctors online, and have complete control over your waiting times.
As a dynamic startup in the healthcare technology sector, MedQ is committed to advancing the MedQ system-an innovative solution that aims to enhance healthcare outcomes. Our company cultivates an inclusive and diverse workplace environment that encourages creativity and collaboration. When you join our team, you'll have the chance to make a meaningful difference in the healthcare industry, working towards improving accessibility and efficiency in healthcare.
About the process
If you have questions about the service or the process, contact Dasha Shvaikovskaya at 073 028 81 68, dasha.shvaikovskaya@compare.se
or Tetiana Siianko Eriksson 076 21 388 21, tetiana.siianko@compare.se
.
The application deadline is August 31st.
The position is a permanent position and the location is Karlstad with the possibility of hybrid work. The role currently does not offer any financial compensation as it is in the early stages of the startup.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-29
