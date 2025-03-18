CTO
Söderberg & Partners Heartpace AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Söderberg & Partners Heartpace AB i Stockholm
Position: CTO
Overview
Chief Technology Officer (CTO) / Product Owner with at least 15+ years of commercial experience-including significant leadership in technology, product management, and digital innovation. You will define and execute our technology strategy, drive product innovation, and lead cross-functional teams to deliver market-leading solutions. You will be the ultimate authority on technology and products, aligning technical excellence with business objectives, ensuring operational rigor, and maintaining compliance with industry standards such as ISO 27001:2022. You are a hands-on leader who actively engages in technical work and leads by example. You are ready to command the future of technology and product excellence.
Key Responsibilities
Technology Vision & Strategic Leadership
Strategic Roadmap Execution: Develop and enforce a comprehensive technology and product roadmap that aligns with corporate objectives, ensuring precision in meeting our milestone.
Innovation & Architecture: Define and drive digital transformation initiatives and overall technology architecture, leveraging emerging technologies-including AI, machine learning (ML), and process automation-to maintain a competitive edge.
Technology Governance: Establish and maintain strict governance protocols, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards and risk management policies (e.g., ISO 27001:2022).
Product Ownership & Agile Execution
Product Lifecycle Management: Manage the complete product lifecycle-from ideation and development to market launch-ensuring high-quality deliverables and timely execution.
Backlog Prioritization: Manage and prioritize product backlogs using tools such as Jira, Confluence, and Notion, ensuring that customer-centric features, including AI-driven enhancements, are delivered with precision.
Team Leadership & Stakeholder Engagement
Cross-functional leadership: Lead, mentor, and inspire a high-performing technical team.
Soft Skills & Collaborative Culture: Champion empathy, adaptability, and effective communication. Encourage a collaborative environment with clear performance metrics, continuous feedback, and personal development plans.
Stakeholder Communication: Serve as the key liaison between executive leadership, product management, and development teams. Communicate strategic initiatives to ensure alignment with business goals.
External Partnerships: Manage relationships with external development partners and oversee outsourcing staffing engagements to supplement internal capabilities as needed.
Operational & Financial Excellence
Budget & Resource Management: Oversee technology budgets, resource allocation, and R&D investments.
Performance Monitoring: Implement robust monitoring systems and key performance indicators (KPIs) to track project progress, operational efficiency, and product performance.
Process Optimization & Automation: Identify inefficiencies and drive continuous process improvements, including integrating AI/ML-based automation tools to streamline operations.
Compliance & Security Management
Regulatory Adherence: Ensure all technology and product processes comply with international standards and regulatory requirements, including ISO 27001:2022.
Risk Management: Develop and enforce comprehensive risk management strategies, including disaster recovery and business continuity plans.
Data Security: Oversee the implementation of state-of-the-art cybersecurity measures to safeguard sensitive information and maintain stakeholder trust.
Technical Environment & Stack
Infrastructure:
AWS (VPC, EC2, ECS, S3, EFS, SQS/SNS, RDS [Postgres], CloudFront, SecretsManager, ALB, Security stack, CloudWatch), service architecture, Docker/Docker Compose images shipped to ECR, CI/CD using Bitbucket pipelines and AWS CodePipeline.
Backend:
PHP 8+ (Symfony 5/6, Laravel 10+, Yii 2), Python, Node.js, PostgreSQL 17+, MongoDB 8+, Redis.
Frontend:
ReactJS (SPA architecture, Jest for testing, Redux).
Required Skills & Competencies
Experience: Minimum of 15+ years of commercial experience in technology leadership, product management, or related fields with a proven track record of high-impact results.
Technical Expertise: Uncompromising command of software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and system architecture. Proven hands-on experience with our advanced technology stack-including AWS infrastructure, Docker-based containerization, CI/CD pipelines, backend development using PHP frameworks, Python, Node.js, PostgreSQL 17+, MongoDB, Redis, and frontend solutions with ReactJS. Enforce strict engineering practices and quality standards.
Agile & Product Management: Extensive experience with agile methodologies and product management tools (e.g., Jira, Confluence, Notion), with a strong focus on delivering customer-centric solutions.
Hands-On Leadership: Proven ability to actively engage in coding and technical problem-solving. You lead by example, ensuring that you not only guide the strategy but also roll up your sleeves to implement solutions.
Strategic Leadership: Demonstrated ability to develop and execute comprehensive technology and product strategies, manage cross-functional teams, and drive measurable business outcomes.
Financial Acumen: Strong skills in financial management, overseeing budgets, R&D investments, and resource allocation.
Communication & Soft Skills: Exceptional, interpersonal, and stakeholder management skills. Ability to convey complex technical concepts to diverse audiences while fostering a supportive and collaborative work environment.
External Partnerships: Proven experience working with external development partners and managing outsourcing/remote staffing relationships to supplement in-house teams effectively.
AI, ML & Automation: Proven experience integrating AI and machine learning tools (such as ChatGPT or similar) to drive innovation and enhance operational decision-making. Experience in automation processes to increase efficiency.
Regulatory Knowledge: In-depth understanding of international regulatory standards (e.g., ISO 27001:2022, GDPR) with a background in implementing robust compliance and security measures.
Problem-solving & Innovation: A proactive, solutions-oriented mindset with a relentless drive for continuous improvement and operational excellence.
Language Proficiency: Advanced proficiency in English (both written and verbal) is required.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-18
E-post: info@heartpace.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Söderberg & Partners Heartpace AB
(org.nr 556575-7530) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Söderberg & Partner Heartpace AB Kontakt
CEO
Henrik Dannert henrik.dannert@heartpace.com Jobbnummer
9227830