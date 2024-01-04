Cross Functional Technical Leader for Chassis Front Systems & Performance
2024-01-04
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Does your passion trigger from developing technical solutions from a blank paper to a full volume product out at the customers? Are you the captain of the ship? The one that can set the goal and find a way together with the crew in an environment influenced by many changes and tight time frames? If that is what you enjoy, and you have an ability to inspire and engage in combination with great communication and problem-solving skills - this will be the perfect position for you.
This is us, your new colleagues
The Chassis Front Systems and Performance section is part of the Chassis Engineering department within Vehicle Engineering at Volvo Group Trucks Technology.
The section's product portfolio is exterior noise feature, noise shields, air intake system, coolant routing, oil fill and check, MUC base structure (module under cab on BEV), MUC complete, GTO interface to MUC assembly process and installation of coolant cooled BEV components inside the MUC among other. We work across the world with product owners based in Gothenburg and Bangalore. In the section, there are three Vehicle Development Team (VDT) Cross Functional Technical Leaders (XFTLs) that work together to handle the section's portfolio for all types of initiatives (Both ICE and BEV platforms), VDT management and part planning. As VDT XFTL you are reporting directly to the section manager and is a part of the management team. The section's product portfolio varies over time and the VDT XFTLs give and take among the challenges to balance and get all things done.
About the role
The VDT XFTL leads a cross functional team securing Product Modification and Product Change deliveries of verified & validated components, systems & functions. Central is the governance of the product backlog in the Vehicle Development Team.
Responsibilities
* Ensure the complete product delivery continuously over time, including quality, cost, and performance (Product Quality/Delivery/Cost/Performance - QDCP).
* Support and communicate across organizational boundaries, to safeguard the complete VDT delivery.
* Break down high-level business needs and descriptions into Epics/Capabilities/Features together with other business owners, stakeholders, product managers and product owners to a level where it can be further prioritized and distributed to agile teams and ARTs.
* Plan the right sequence of milestones and align these milestones with concerned parties in GTX.
To meet product performance targets over time, you will also need to support the engineers in anchoring technical solutions with concerned VDT and Technology Sub-Streams, to secure adherence to cross-functional technology strategies and platform objectives. Be the link between VDT and technical steering committees (VPEM/VPIM) and the VDT's main interface towards Verification Leader in Master Build. You will be a part of developing technical roadmaps for the CFSP product portfolio, understand the product strategy and roadmaps that affect the VDT. Also, perform risk management for the upcoming deliveries and continuously developing the VDT Way of Working.
Who are you?
You are a curious person with a strong technical interest that loves to develop new transport solutions. Easily adapting to a fast-changing environment, act fact-based and work with good structure to achieve your team objectives.You can handle the balancing of contradictory engineering and cross-functional stakeholder requirements. We are looking for an inspiring leader with a positive mind-set and interest in developing yourself as well as an effective team. You hunt for challenges, and act directly, and connect all needed stakeholders to drive progress. To be successful you need to have great communication skills and find it easy to develop new networks and personal relationships. Most of all, you are passionate about our trucks.
Requirements
* University degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent education.
* 10+ years of experience in R&D.
* Proven project management experience.
* Excellent product knowledge.
* Enjoys being the expert on VDT WoW and to drive decision making.
* Extensive network withing engineering, as well as cross-functionally.
* Understanding of customer needs and how project results will be used and managed by the receiving organization and/or end customers.
* A track record of keeping deliveries.
* Experience in agile product development and JIRA tool.
* Fluent in English.
We highly value knowledge in either ICE or/and BEV platform, skills in KOLA and Creo View, and internal Volvo project milestones.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Ersättning
