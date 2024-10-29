CRM Specialist MA & B2B - Temp
We are currently looking for a CRM specialist MA & B2B - (Temp) to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting 2024-12-01 - until 2026-03-01.
Purpose of the role:
As a CRM Specialist in Marketing Automation (MA) and B2B at Samsung, you will contribute to the success of various CRM programs and campaigns aimed at driving cross-channel, data-driven marketing initiatives. You will be involved in CRM projects and campaigns, with responsibility for implementing strategies, managing campaign execution, content management, segmentation, and continuously improving processes based on data insights.
Job scope and key deliverables:
• Coordinate and execute CRM communications with speed and precision within Marketing Automation and B2B.
• Lead the execution of go-to-market plans.
• Plan and implement A/B testing to foster continuous improvement and excellence.
• Collaborate effectively with CRM Lead to ensure the successful execution of strategic plans.
Tasks CRM Specialist Marketing Automation and B2B:
• Manage day-to-day operations to ensure optimal campaign execution
• Oversee briefing and coordination with Creative team, as well as the coordination of proofreading and QA processes.
• Execute of Go-to-market plans for Marketing Automation and B2B initiatives.
• Manage Taxi operations (sub system to our CRM framework)
• Implement and analyze A/B testing
• Define segmentation and manage related requests in collaboration with internal and external analytics partners.
• Foster strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders.
• What makes this role interesting for a candidate?
• CRM team plays a crucial part in the delivery of the newly founded D2C division. In the team you have a great opportunity be part of this journey. There is a lot of knowledge and experience within the team so there are great opportunities for development within marketing and especially within CRM.
Main competence:
• Adapting and Coping. Adapts and responds well to change. Manages pressure effectively and copes with setbacks.
• Organising and Executing. Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
• Analysing and Interpreting. Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
In order to be successful in the position, you must have experience in project management and stakeholder management, working in digital platforms in connection to marketing production and have experience of working with marketing execution plans for CRM. Experience from working with Marketing Automation and analytics is also crucial.
Most relevant previous work experience:
• Direct experience from working with CRM and marketing automation for at least 3 years, both on strategic and operational level.
• A great understanding of content management and how to optimize communication in order to reach set KPIs.
• Experience from digital platforms in connection to CRM.
• Experience from working in a fast-paced environment, and strive for excellence in delivery and execution
Required language skills:
• Fluency in English
Interested:
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Anton Jansson anton.jansson@multimind.se 0720762308 Jobbnummer
