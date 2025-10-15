CRM Specialist (Braze) - Remote
2025-10-15
We're searching for a driven marketer eager to expand their CRM expertise while managing and coordinating multi-channel strategic projects. You'll be a key part of our client's marketing team, shaping and optimizing exceptional player experiences by briefing, operating, and monitoring campaigns that reach hundreds of millions of players worldwide.
Key Responsibilities
CRM Strategy: Define and develop CRM plans from the ground up in close collaboration with game teams and central CRM, driving both engagement and monetization.
Campaign Management: Plan, launch, track, and continuously improve campaigns across multiple channels including push notifications, email, and in-game messaging.
Seasonal Events: Work with marketing and game teams to design and execute engaging seasonal campaigns.
Cross-Promotion: Lead initiatives to cross-promote titles across the player network.
Collaboration: Partner with analytics, design, and product to deliver impactful campaigns. Oversee the creation of campaign assets (copy, visuals, translations) and ensure smart segmentation and targeting.
Analytics & Reporting: Assess campaign performance, share insights, and make data-driven adjustments. Provide regular reports on KPIs such as monetization, engagement, and reach.
Process Improvement: Streamline workflows, identify opportunities for automation, and enhance efficiency within CRM systems.
Requirements
3+ years of experience with CRM campaign tools (Braze strongly preferred), with an eye for automation and KPI tracking.
Proactive, self-motivated, and excited about building processes and campaigns from the ground up.
A collaborative mindset - a strong team player who thrives working cross-functionally.
Solid understanding of MarTech platforms and how to leverage them in live operations.
Proven track record in managing technical operations and optimizing processes.
Excellent communication and organizational skills.
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies and strong project management capabilities.
Previous experience in F2P gaming (ideally mobile, casual genre) or a related field is a plus.
Proficient using reporting tools like Looker (or similar) for data visualization.
Passionate about F2P mobile games, especially in the casual genre.
Selections and interviews are ongoing, please submit your CV in English.
Start Date & Assignment
Start Date: 2025-10-28
Duration of the assignment: 4 months to start
Application Deadline: ASAP
Location: Stockholm (remote within Sweden possible)
Contact person: 0790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
