CRM Specialist
2023-12-08
Weekday - the youth destination for the creative generation. Built of three unique brands, Weekday, Monki and (soon) Cheap Monday, thriving of each other's strengths, to offer the multi-brand experience of the future.
Our success is based on our people. We offer you a high pace, fun and dynamic work environment built on everyone's ownership, teamwork, creativity, and engagement.
About Weekday
We rest on the foundation of responsible and progressive values that have guided us since the very beginning. Driven by creativity, fueled by a remix of different communities, niches and sub-cultures, powered by design and technology. We are dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression through unique, inspiring, and creative initiatives.
About Monki
Monki is a vibe: friendly, playful, bold and empowering. We draw inspiration from those who bravely express their style and creativity without the filter of conventions, and we aim to be a catalyst for others to do the same, by empowering self-expression through fashion.
Job Description
We are looking for a CRM Specialist to join our Digital Marketing team. The Digital Marketing team is working with Weekday, Monki & (soon) Cheap Monday.
As a CRM Specialist you are responsible for optimizing and managing CRM marketing for all our brands with the aim of increased customer satisfaction, growth & profitability. You will partner with cross-functional teams to create the overall strategy and share valuable customer insights internally around the customer journey.
Main tasks and responsibilities:
Set vision, strategies, and goals within CRM marketing in accordance with the company goals together with the Digital Marketing team.
Set, develop, and drive the CRM marketing plan to optimize growth, profitability, customer experience and customer life cycle.
Constantly improve and develop our data driven customer experience and communication, based on insights, KPI's and sales performance.
Handling direct customer communication through e.g. email.
Set up automated communication journeys including customer segmentation, dynamic content, email deployment scheduling as well as trigger email notification based on customer insights.
Develop and enhance consumer nurture programs, including welcome, onboarding, reengagement, and loyalty campaigns.
Create tech development road map to ensure we can accelerate the CRM capabilities once we have migrated to the new .com platform.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who's a team player with great energy and drive, able to take own initiatives with an open mind and a positive attitude. Bring your flexible and solution-oriented mindset and join our great team!
We also see that you have:
A minimum of 2-3 years working in a similar role within CRM
Experience in Emarsys or from marketing automation platforms
Salesmanship
A structured and organized mindset
Strong communication skills
Business area expertise and intelligence
ABOUT THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS
This is a permanent full-time position, starting as soon as possible based at Weekday's Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send in your CV in English (no need for cover letter) latest 22nd of December. We only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application!
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences, and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world.
