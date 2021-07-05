CRM Solution Architect - AB Electrolux - Datajobb i Stockholm

AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-07-05Ready to solve complex problems? Advance your skills? Deliver next-generation intelligent solutions? Now is the perfect time for you to join Electrolux IT Consumer & Customer Architecture Team, where you are given the autonomy to:Propose the introduction and implementation of new CRM solutions from scratch and as program or product increments.Widen your experience by working on defining architecture and technical solutions on a highly integrated CRM landscape involving multiple technologies from SAP Cloud platforms, Enterprise API developments to AI/ Machine Learning platforms.Support and advance Business and all IT teams through coordination of rapid prototype developments and proof of concepts on various internal and open source platforms.Be the CRM reference Architect for the CRM eco-system of platforms being responsible for the overall quality of the solutions.You will be part of the Architecture Team within the Consumer & Customer solutions organization in Business Area Europe. The Architecture Team is responsible for defining and communicating a shared technical and architectural vision across Consumer & Customer solutions to help ensure the Systems or Solutions under development fit for its intended purpose across all channels. Our CRM landscape comprises of several applications involving multiple technology stacks and platforms that enable our users, consumers and customers to get 360 sales and service experience.This is a full-time position based in our Global Headquarters office in Stockholm where we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we're quite happy with the look and feel of the office.Join our team and be empowered to define innovative solutions.Your main tasks:Act as the expert for the evolution of systems and platforms of the integrated CRM landscape.Participate in planning, definition, and high-level design of the CX solution and exploration of solution alternativesContribute on architectural relationship with the platform providers, implementation partners and provide guidance to the development teamsActively participate in the Continuous Exploration process on CX areasCollaborating with cross-functional platform and system owners to ensure the overall integrity of the CRM landscapeDefine subsystems and their interfaces, allocate responsibilities to subsystems, understand solution deployment, and communicate requirements for interactions with solution contextWork with all parties to establish high-level CRM solution intent, and the solution intent information models and documentation requirementsOperate within an economic framework when analyzing the impact of design decisionsWork with all parties, notably the Enterprise Architect, to develop, analyze, split, and realize the implementation of enabler epicsParticipate in Program Increment (PI) Planning and Pre- and Post-PI Planning, System and Solution DemosDefine, explore, and support the implementation of enablers to evolve solution intent, working directly with Agile teams to implement themPlan and develop the CRM Architectural Runway in support of new business Features and CapabilitiesWork with Product and Solution Management to determine the capacity allocation for enablement workUnderstanding industry best practice and engage with platform providers and vendors to align capabilities and influence standard product roadmaps.Mentoring and supporting development teams to take shared code responsibility ensuring the development model supports high speed and good quality deliverables with the ability to build faster, build in parallel and release often.Qualifications:Strong experience with SAP Cloud CRM (SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Service Cloud)Solid experience with integrations between CRM and ERP (preferably within SAP landscape) experienceProven experience with technical product management or software developmentExposure to working in a highly integrated Omni-channel (Web, Apps) CRM experienceExperience with DevOps practices/tools within Cloud and On premises environment (Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration / Delivery / Deployment)Articulate technical requirements for APIs, Micro-services and SDK and empower both internal and third-party developers to build and experience on top of the platforms with a focus on speed-to-marketKnow about Agile methodologyBusiness process expertise within Sales, contact center, field service and consumer data managementPreferred previous experience within a consumer focused company (B2C or D2C)Familiar with AI/ ML platforms and integrations with CRMLow Code platform knowledge is welcomeBenefits:The role is Full time with variable shift patterns (inclusive of weekend and evening hours) based on a 37.5 hour week which the recruitment team will be happy to discuss with you.At Electrolux, we take responsibility for our development in a supportive environment where we embrace our differences and learn from each other. In a truly multicultural setting, we shape living for the better and create remarkable experiences for employees and consumers, all around the globe.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-19