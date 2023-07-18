CRM & Automation Specialist
Who we are:
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, France, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our products.
What you'll do:
The CRM & Automation Specialist will be a member of our growing global marketing team who creates Salesforce automation campaigns that are powered by data and leverages real-time insights to create a personalized customer experience. You will use Salesforce Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Pardot to create campaigns that track customer engagement at all digital touchpoints and tailor communication to support them.
In this position you will be working directly with the global marketing team and key stakeholders to initiate effective marketing campaigns online and translate business goals into successful marketing campaigns. You will have the ability to help shape the strategy and success of global online marketing campaigns and automated customer journeys across multiple channels.
This is a hybrid role but we do require the candidate to currently be living in and around Stockholm.
Your days will be filled with:
Building and maintaining automation journeys in Marketing Cloud and Pardot to support campaigns while enhancing the customer experience
Evaluating and providing guidance for automation opportunities across digital platforms
Leading collaborations to determine automation project needs and requirements
Interpret and visualize Salesforce campaign data to support key decision making
Ensure all customer record data is successfully segmented for success
Work directly with stakeholders to set and manage expectations for each campaign while planning for paths of continuous improvements
Reviewing customer behavior to determine areas of improvement
Providing recommendations for more effective data strategy and segmentation
Performing other duties as assigned
We are looking for someone with:
Bachelor's or Associate Degree in Digital Marketing or a related field required
3+ years' experience in Salesforce Sales Cloud / Marketing Cloud and Pardot required
Ability to work directly with key stakeholders while communicating and collaborating with team members to drive results.
Exceptional at understanding how automation can simplify and enhance the customer experience.
Strong creative and strategic problem-solving skills
Ability to communicate the value of automation to any audience
Skillful at cross-team collaborations to drive results
Strong project management skills
Solid understanding of how to weave automation across multiple digital platforms
Ability to act according to the Tobii Dynavox values
Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
Interpersonal skills to function effectively in a team environment
Flexibility, service-minded, hands-on approach
Next Step:
Please submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website (please send your application in English). If you have any questions, please reach out to Jesse Rosenthal at Jesse.Rosenthal@tobiidynavox.com
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin. Så ansöker du
