CRM Marketing Automation Specialist (Senior)
2024-10-09
We are seeking a highly skilled and driven CRM Marketing Automation Specialist to join our client's team. In this role, you will operate in a fast-paced environment, contributing to both local and global marketing campaigns. You will be pivotal in the continuous development, maintenance, and improvement of the company's existing CRM and marketing automation setup, with Salesforce Marketing Cloud as the primary tool.
Key Responsibilities:
* Develop, implement, and optimize marketing automation strategies, ensuring efficient and targeted communication with contacts and customers.
* Collaborate with the CRM Commercial team to provide expertise on Marketing Cloud's capabilities and execute global marketing projects, with a focus on the "Order to Delivery" and "Ownership" phases of the customer lifecycle.
* Build, maintain, and optimize content such as emails, cloud pages, and other communication assets within Salesforce Marketing Cloud.
* Manage customer segmentation and execute trigger-based marketing journeys.
* Support local markets by providing best practices, tools, and assistance with local activities.
* Conduct regular testing and optimize existing marketing automation journeys, ensuring alignment with business logic.
* Work closely with the CRM Systems team to improve Marketing Cloud's functionality.
* Document technical setups including data segmentation rules, SQL queries, automations, AMP scripting, and email templates.
* Lead training sessions on Marketing Cloud and maintain relevant guidelines and documentation.
Required Skills:
* Salesforce Marketing Cloud Email Specialist certification is required; additional certifications are a plus.
* Strong skills in Marketing Automation, CRM, and specifically Salesforce CRM and Marketing Cloud.
* Excellent problem-solving skills, with a proactive and self-driven mindset.
* Ability to think quickly and adapt to changing situations.
* Highly analytical and detail-oriented.
The Team
You will be part of the CRM Communication team, consisting of 11 members. This team is divided into three sub-teams:
* CRM Commercial: 3 project leaders
* CRM Operations: 3 Marketing Automation specialists and 1 team lead
* CRM Systems & Analytics: 1 system owner/SME, 1 developer, and 1 analytics expert
Start Date:
2024-12-15
End Date:
2025-09-30
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden or Offsite
Apply Now!
We review applications continuously and may close the position before the deadline, so if you're interested, we encourage you to apply immediately.
Required Languages:
* English: Expert level Ersättning
