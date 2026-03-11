CRM Manager to H&M Marketing
Job Description
As our next CRM Manager, you will have a defining role when taking the lead in shaping how we engage and build long-term relationships with millions of customers across the globe. This is a role for a senior people-centered leader who thrives on developing talent, driving clarity, and creating high-performing ways of working. If you are energized by turning strategy into action, empowering a passionate team, and elevating CRM to new heights, this is your opportunity to make a meaningful impact at scale.
What you'll do
In this role, you'll lead and develop our global CRM function, ensuring that our planned and triggered communications and campaigns deliver impactful, customer-centered experiences across H&M's owned channels.
Own and drive the global CRM and planned communications strategy, ensuring a strong and scalable CRM engine across both planned and triggered communications in email, app, and other owned channels aligned with the global marketing plan.
Act as the key CRM interface across Marketing Steering, Creative Production, Tech, and regional teams, ensuring strong cross-functional alignment while proactively identifying dependencies, risks, and opportunities to improve delivery and ways of working.
Lead, coach, and develop the global CRM team, establishing clear ownership across strategy, planned communications, campaigns, automation, data, and execution.
Set priorities and define effective ways of working, fostering collaboration, accountability, and clarity across the team and its key stakeholders.
Translate the global campaign calendar into high-impact CRM executions, ensuring consistent quality, strong testing practices, and continuous follow-up and optimization.
Oversee the development and performance of automated CRM journeys and planned communications, ensuring robust setup, tracking, analysis, and continuous optimization within the marketing automation ecosystem.
Who you'll work with
You will be part of the Global Marketing Organisation, belonging to Marketing Activation and reporting to Head of Marketing Activation. You will collaborate closely with the Loyalty Manager, Planned Communications Manager, and colleagues across Marketing Steering, Creative Production, Tech, Analytics, and regional teams. Together, you'll ensure that H&M's owned channels deliver inspiring, relevant, and effective customer experiences at scale.
Who you are
We're looking for people with...
A bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Economics, or a related field.
Around nine to ten years of experience in owned media, CRM, campaign management, or marketing operations roles, including experience leading high-performing teams on a global scale.
Strong leadership and people management experience within owned media, CRM, or lifecycle marketing environments.
Strong stakeholder management skills across Marketing, Creative, Tech, Analytics, and regional organizations.
A solid understanding of campaign planning, marketing automation, and customer lifecycle management within the retail and fashion field.
The ability to integrate planning, execution, data, and automation into a unified operating model.
Clear and confident written and verbal communication skills in English.
And people who are...
Collaborative, curious, and committed to enabling great work through strong partnerships.
Confident navigating complex environments with multiple stakeholders.
Comfortable balancing strategic thinking with hands-on execution.
Who we are
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
Why you'll love working here
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
Join us
Our uniqueness comes from many things-our inclusive and collaborative culture, our values, and our opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
