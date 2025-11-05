CRM Application Consultant
EdZa AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-11-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos EdZa AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Botkyrka
, Sollentuna
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about creating smart, scalable CRM solutions that truly make a difference? Join our client as a CRM Application Consultant and play a key role in helping their clients transform the way they build relationships and drive business growth - all through the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Agile collaboration.
About the job As a CRM Application Consultant, you'll be at the heart of transforming how their clients connect with their customers. You'll collaborate closely with stakeholders to understand their business goals, uncover their needs, and translate them into powerful Dynamics 365 CRM solutions that drive real impact. You will shape meaningful solutions by analyzing business requirements and designing, configuring, and optimizing Dynamics 365 systems tailored to each client's unique objectives. As a trusted problem solver, you'll troubleshoot, resolve, and continuously enhance applications to ensure seamless performance and reliability. With your deep expertise in Dynamics 365 best practices and industry standards, you'll provide valuable guidance that helps clients maximize their CRM investment. You'll also empower both clients and internal teams through engaging training sessions and workshops that inspire confidence and adoption. Working collaboratively across disciplines, you'll gather insights, align requirements, and deliver high-quality, scalable solutions. Throughout every project, you'll apply Agile methodologies, including the SAFe framework, to manage and execute work efficiently, ensuring value is delivered at every stage.
About you
Minimum 2 years of experience as a Dynamics 365 Application Consultant.
Proficiency in both English and Swedish.
Relevant Microsoft certifications (Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement or related).
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively in team deliveries.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Knowledge of SAFe Agile principles.
Experience with other CRM platforms (preferably Salesforce or HubSpot) is a plus
About the company They are an independent consulting and development partner with a global presence, helping businesses grow and become more efficient through modern solutions in CRM, CPQ, data, and AI. With extensive industry experience and dedicated experts, they deliver tailored advisory and implementation services - without being tied to any specific vendor - and support their clients every step of the way, from strategy to long-term results. We look forward to receiving your application! The recruitment process is managed by Ed:Za Group. If you have any questions regarding the position or the process, please don't hesitate to contact us. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare EdZa AB
(org.nr 559328-6411), https://edzagroup.se/ Arbetsplats
Ed:Za Kontakt
Charlotte Hoffström charlotte.hoffstrom@edzagroup.se Jobbnummer
9589707