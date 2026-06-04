Critical Environment Technician
Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB / Installationselektrikerjobb / Gävle Visa alla installationselektrikerjobb i Gävle
2026-06-04
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Overview
As a Critical Environment Technician (CET) within Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) team, you will support the critical infrastructure that keeps our datacentres operational.
In this hands-on role, you will coordinate with vendors, partner with management on operational, safety, and risk matters, and support the wider team through maintenance, troubleshooting, and incident response. You will also use telemetry and monitoring tools to ensure equipment performance and reliability, while developing a strong technical understanding of critical systems.
CO+I is the engine behind Microsoft's global cloud services, including Azure, Office 365, Xbox, and OneDrive. The team plays a vital role in delivering the core infrastructure that supports these platforms while offering strong development opportunities such as training, certifications, and career growth programmes.
Microsoft operates more than 200 datacentres across 32 countries, supporting over 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses worldwide. Sustainability and continuous optimisation are central to our operations as we scale to meet growing demand.
Our mission is to empower every person and organisation to achieve more. We bring this to life through a culture built on respect, integrity, accountability, and inclusion.
Responsibilities
Support operations in a technical discipline such as electrical, mechanical, controls, or generators
Inspect and monitor critical systems (HVAC, controls, mechanical equipment) for safety, performance, and reliability
Use CMMS tools to track assets and manage maintenance activities
Respond to onsite incidents and support resolution alongside critical facilities teams
Follow and support SOPs, MOPs, and EOPs for safe and efficient operations
Perform planned, predictive, and corrective maintenance on critical equipment
Develop hands-on knowledge of systems and troubleshoot issues within your discipline
Support and guide colleagues in troubleshooting and day-to-day operations
Maintain compliance with safety, security, and EH&S standards (including JHAs and toolbox talks)
Demonstrate Microsoft's culture and values in all aspects of work
Qualifications
Required
High School Diploma (or equivalent) with experience in mission-critical environments (e.g. datacentres, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, or similar) or equivalent experience
Experience in a technical discipline (mechanical, electrical, controls, or related field)
Ability to work shifts, including evenings, nights, weekends, and holidays
Security Requirements
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer, and/or government security screening requirements
Successful completion of the Microsoft Cloud Background Check (upon hire and every two years)
Preferred
Additional experience in mission-critical environments
Technical certification, trade qualification, or further education in a relevant field
This role will remain open for a minimum of 5 days and until filled. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB
(org.nr 556952-8150) Arbetsplats
Microsoft Data Center - Gavle Jobbnummer
9947570