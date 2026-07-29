Critical Environment Technician
Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB / Elektrikerjobb / Gävle Visa alla elektrikerjobb i Gävle
2026-07-29
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
, Malmö
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Overview
As a Critical Environment Technician (CET) within Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) organisation, you will help maintain the critical infrastructure that powers Microsoft's global cloud platform.
In this hands-on role, you will support the operation, maintenance, and reliability of critical facility systems while working closely with vendors, site leadership, and technical teams. Responsibilities include monitoring equipment performance, performing preventative and corrective maintenance, responding to operational incidents, troubleshooting complex systems, and helping ensure the safe and efficient operation of our datacentres.
CO+I is the team responsible for the infrastructure behind Microsoft services such as Azure, Office 365, Bing, Xbox, and OneDrive. Employees benefit from ongoing technical training, professional certifications, career development programmes, and opportunities to grow within one of the world's largest cloud infrastructure organisations.
Microsoft operates more than 200 datacentres across 32 countries, supporting over 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses globally. Sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence are central to our approach as we continue to expand our world-class cloud services.
Our mission is to empower every person and organisation on the planet to achieve more. Through our values of respect, integrity, and accountability, we foster a culture where everyone can succeed and thrive.
Responsibilities
Act as a technical specialist within a critical environment discipline such as electrical, mechanical, controls, or generator systems.
Inspect, monitor, and maintain critical facility infrastructure, including HVAC, mechanical, electrical, and control systems.
Identify, investigate, and escalate safety risks, equipment issues, and abnormal operating conditions.
Use Computerised Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) to track assets, manage work orders, and document maintenance activities.
Lead or support onsite incident response activities and coordinate corrective actions with facility and engineering teams.
Follow and improve Emergency Operating Procedures (EOPs), Methods of Procedure (MOPs), and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
Perform planned, predictive, and corrective maintenance on critical equipment and systems.
Troubleshoot equipment, subsystems, and infrastructure independently within your area of expertise.
Share technical knowledge and provide guidance to less experienced technicians.
Ensure compliance with all safety, security, environmental health and safety (EH&S), and operational standards.
Support a culture of operational excellence, accountability, and continuous improvement.
Embody Microsoft's culture and values in all aspects of work.
Qualifications
Required Qualifications
High School Diploma, GED, or equivalent, with experience in mission-critical environments such as datacentres, healthcare facilities, manufacturing plants, energy infrastructure, pharmaceutical facilities, or similar operational settings; or equivalent practical experience.
Experience within a specialised technical discipline, including mechanical, electrical, controls, or a related field.
Security Requirements
Candidates must be able to meet Microsoft, customer, and/or government security screening requirements, including:
Successful completion of the Microsoft Cloud Background Check upon hire or transfer and every two years thereafter.
Preferred Qualifications
Extensive experience working in mission-critical operations or critical infrastructure environments.
Associate's Degree, technical trade certification, military training, or other relevant technical qualifications.
Advanced technical expertise in a specialised discipline with proven troubleshooting and problem-solving capabilities.
Experience supporting the operation and maintenance of complex facility systems in high-availability environments. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB
(org.nr 556952-8150) Arbetsplats
Microsoft Data Center - Gavle Jobbnummer
10015536