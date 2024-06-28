Critical Environment Technical Trainer
2024-06-28
In alignment with our Microsoft values, we are committed to cultivating an inclusive work environment for all employees to positively impact our culture every day and we need you on the Cloud Operations + Innovation (CO+I) Learning team as a Critical Environment (CE) Technical Trainer.
As a CO+I Learning CE Technical Trainer you will contribute to establishing technical training delivery, workforce training needs analysis, and engaging with your team in procedural change management activities in support of the datacenters in your area of responsibility. You will leverage technical and adult learning fundamentals as you evaluate and report on training activities in the datacenters and develop your own skills while coaching your learners in their own career growth. Location is on site in the datacenter with limited work from home opportunities.
Microsoft CO+I is the engine that powers our cloud services. As a CE Technical Trainer you will perform a key role in delivering the core infrastructure and foundational technologies for Microsoft's online services including Bing, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and the Microsoft Azure platform. As a group, CO+I is focused on the personal and professional development for all employees and offers trainings and growth opportunities including Career Rotation Programs, Diversity & Inclusion trainings and events, and professional certifications.
Our infrastructure is comprised of a large global portfolio of more than 200 datacenters in 32 countries and millions of servers. Our foundation is built upon and managed by a team of subject matter experts working to support services for more than 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses in over 90 countries worldwide.
With environmental sustainability and optimization at the forefront of our datacenter design and operations, we continue to grow and evolve as we meet the ever-changing business demands that hold Microsoft as a world-class cloud provider.
Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As employees we come together with a growth mindset, innovate to empower others, and collaborate to realize our shared goals. Every day we build on our values of respect, integrity, and accountability to create a culture of inclusion where everyone can thrive at work and beyond.
Responsibilities:
Align learning preparation with relevant metrics for measuring success (e.g., cloud consumption, survey feedback).
Build awareness of the latest features, technologies, and processes and incorporate those into current learning experiences to ensure quality learning environment and delivery.
Deliver single to multi-day training or other learning experiences in-person or virtually with minimal supervision leveraging a variety of delivery methods, including presentations, discussions, labs, and simulations, to deliver training.
Use digitally enhanced instructor-led resources to effectively deliver technology-based learning experiences that prepare our Critical Environment technicians for local qualifications.
Apply classroom management techniques such as flexible learning, behavioral reinforcement, and time management to reinforce learning while engaging with learners to ensure content and concepts are understood and aligned with operational goals.
Create a friendly, supportive environment and encourage learners to ask questions; monitor the progress of learners to appropriately reinforce important learning; participate in hands-on lab activities to further build upon learning; and provide course content feedback to broader Learning team using appropriate internal team channels as necessary to ensure consistency and relevance across our curriculum portfolio.
Qualifications:
Required Qualifications:
Bachelor's Degree OR relevant training, education, information technology (IT), cloud systems, datacenter environments, server environments, or computer technologies experience OR equivalent experience.
Background Check Requirements:
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer and/or government security screening requirements are required for this role. These requirements include, but are not limited to the following specialized security screenings:
Microsoft Cloud Background Check: This position will be required to pass the Microsoft Cloud background check upon hire/transfer and every two years thereafter.
Preferred Qualifications:
Relevant hands-on experience in a technical capacity with maintaining facility cooling, electrical, mechanical and life safety systems, Electrical Power Monitoring Systems (EPMS), Branch Circuit Monitoring (BCM), Building Automation Systems (BAS), and Battery Monitoring Systems (BMS)
Relevant experience in training, delivery, and readiness operations or demonstrated project management skills
Analysis and writing: ability to diagnose or represent training data and anecdotal feedback in meaningful ways
Operational Planning & Project Management: structured thinking and planning, with a bias for execution
Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, color, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances. We also consider qualified applicants regardless of criminal histories, consistent with legal requirements. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during the application or the recruiting process, please send a request via the Accommodation request form.
