Critical Environment Support Assistant
2023-08-29
One of the world's leading technology companies is looking for a Critical Environment Support Assistant that will join their team who's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
Period: asap to June 30th 2024 (full-time), with a strong chance of extension.
What you'll do
• Be the main point of contact for the team on operational documents and workflows.
• Coordinate and communicate changes in process, procedure, or systems to site teams.
• Assists with providing onboarding support for new employees, vendors, and interns under the direction of senior team members (e.g., ordering new hire equipment, setting up workstations, distribution lists, security groups).
• Coordinate and communicate scheduled training for site staff.
• Creating and submitting requests for Data Center access using the Data Center Access Tool.
• Provides onsite team support and carries out tasks under the direction of others.
• Support the development of Methods of Operating Procedure (MOPs) and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by monitoring documents through approval workflows, reviewing and editing documents, and formatting into standard SOP/MOP templates.
• Assists in managing CE SharePoint site by helping create and move scope through workflows.
• Provide basic training for system-use to onsite staff, new hire training, and general small-scale training for site staff.
• Report health and safety violations or positive behavior as per policy. Equipment and Systems Maintenance.
• Coordinate with vendors and onsite teams to schedule Preventative Maintenance for CE equipment.
• Provides maintenance assistance by prepping materials and performing administrative tasks as instructed.
• Prepares paperwork in support of maintenance planning scope.
• Coordinate with site teams that administrative work has been completed and recorded as per current operational requirements.
• Collaborate with QA team to make sure all operational procedures are on the latest template version and correct if needed.
Who you are
• Required: 1+ year(s) work/applied learning experience in administrative/business support in technical services industry (e.g., high-availability assembly/manufacturing/critical infrastructure environments such as data centers, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical).
• Required: Strong computer skills that include SharePoint and MS office tools.
• Required: Self-motivated with the ability to work on your own initiatives.
• Preferred: 2+ years technical services experience (e.g., high-availability assembly/manufacturing/critical infrastructure environments such as data centers, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical)
• OR Degree or technical trade certification (e.g., military, trade school), or higher-equivalent education AND 1+ year(s) technical services experience (e.g., high-availability assembly/manufacturing/critical infrastructure environments such as data centers, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical)
We are Market Partner
