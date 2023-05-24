Creo Parametric Engineer
We are looking for an engineer with documented experience in Creo Parametric for our client in the automotive industry.
Job description
In this role you will support the team by converting heavy CAD design models into lightweight CAD models.
Define how to use the drawing as the basis for verifying the products geometrical properties. Produce technical drawings that are sufficient to define a product
Skills required:
Skilled in Creo and PDM-link.
Excellent communicational skills and a positive attitude
Great at networking and building relationships at all levels
A structured and organized way of working.
Driven and self-motivated
Degree in Engineering
Some years of experience from working in the automotive industry.
Personal Skills:
Excellent communicational skills and ability to work in a global environment with various cultures and languages. Flexible and can easily adapt.
Fluent in English in both written and spoken
Additional info:
