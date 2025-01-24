Credit underwriter
2025-01-24
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Since our business is continuously growing in size and complexity, we are looking for a Credit Underwriter to join the Central Credit Risk and Asset Management department.
Scania Financial Services, part of the TRATON Group, is seeking an experienced Credit Underwriter to join our Central Credit Risk and Asset Management department.
This pivotal role involves analyzing and recommending credit proposals, collaborating with international business units, and contributing to the development of our credit underwriting policies and relevant processes. This is a hybrid position based at our head office. The position reports directly to the Credit Risk Manager of Scania Financial Services.
Job Responsibilities
• Analyze Credit Proposals: Evaluate incoming credit proposals from our business units and recommend them for decision to the SFS Credit Committee.
• Develop Policies & Procedures: Participate in the development of working methods and policies within the credit underwriting area, both centrally and locally.
• Collaborate Internationally: Work closely with international business units, providing high exposure to senior professionals within the organization.
• Manage Credit Risk: Ensure thorough assessment and management of credit risk, maintaining high standards of integrity and accuracy with the analytical focus on portfolio performance.
Who Are You
• Experienced Professional: Several years of relevant experience in credit assessment and underwriting within financial services.
• Analytical Thinker: Strong analytical skills with the ability to draw conclusions from large amounts of numerical and descriptive information.
• Integrity and Decision-Making: High level of personal integrity and the ability to anchor decisions in well-structured argumentation.
• Global Mindset: Willingness and ability to work internationally and cross-functionally, with occasional travel required.
• Continuous Learner: Eagerness to continuously learn and stay updated on market developments and business unit activities.
This Is Us
At Scania Financial Services, we are a team of 1,200 dedicated professionals managing a credit portfolio of 180,000 financed vehicles and 100,000 insurance policies, representing over 160 billion SEK. We operate in more than 65 markets through 22 business units, financing over 40% of Scania's vehicle sales. Our collaborative and innovative environment is led by Kirill Chkalov, Credit Risk & Asset Manager. We value diversity and inclusivity, fostering a supportive atmosphere where every team member can thrive.
Flexibility and Location
We offer the flexibility to work from various locations, preferably in Europe, allowing you to join our team without the need to relocate.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-02-10. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
For further information or questions regarding the position, please contact me Kirill Chkalov at +46 70 165 98 80 or kirill.chkalov@tratonfs.com
or my colleague patrik.neckman@tratonfs.com
+46 73 726 94 09 who is in charge of the recruitment process. Your application should include a CV but we don't need your cover letter. However we want you to answer some questions.
