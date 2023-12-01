Credit Risk Expert
2023-12-01
This is Worldline
We are the innovators at the heart of the payments technology industry, shaping how the world pays and gets paid. The solutions our people build today power the growth of millions of businesses tomorrow. From your local coffee shop to unicorns and international banks. From San Francisco to Auckland. We are in every corner of the world, in every part of commerce. And just as we help our customers accelerate their business, we are committed to helping our people accelerate their careers. Together, we shape the evolution.
The Opportunity
We are looking for a Credit Risk Expert to be part of the Credit Risk Centre of Excellence within our global Credit Risk department consisting of several globally dispersed teams which have the end-to-end credit risk management responsibility at merchant and portfolio level. In this challenging role you will be at the core of our organisation with a high level of exposure, contributing to the quality and high standards within Credit Risk and supporting Worldline's growth and profitability by ensuring sustainable new and existing credit exposures and minimalization of credit losses.
Besides your direct colleagues within Credit Risk you will work closely with various stakeholders such as Sales, Account Management, Legal and other Risk departments. This position is based in Stockholm and we offer a hybrid way of working from home and at our Stockholm office.
Day-to-Day Responsibilities
Continuous contribution to further professionalisation of the Credit Risk Center of Excellence (CoE)
Provide guidance and recommendations, on request and pro-actively, to the operational risk teams (e.g. Credit Risk, Onboarding, Monitoring) ensuring them to optimize their standard operating procedures (SOP)
Portfolio monitoring and KPI management
Assess working processes and procedures, identify shortcomings, perform gap analyses and provide recommendations or take ownership on improvements
Develop and maintain up-to-date merchant and credit risk working instructions, framework and procedures and contribute to policies
Escalation management and decisioning where needed
Tooling ownership and requirement identification
Who Are We Looking For
Previous experience with credit risk assessment, including assessing financial statements and business risk profiles.
Enhanced knowledge and a deep understanding of the broad spectrum of credit risk management
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
Full working proficiency in English (Swedish language is a plus, but not a must)
You are result-oriented and diligent with a strong ability to prioritize work in a fast-paced and changing environment.
You have a good sense of responsibility and always strive for precision and deliver simplicity.
Experience with Data analyses
Master's degree in finance, accounting, business economics, or related field
Payment or FinTech industry experience would be a plus
Perks & Benefits
At Worldline you'll get the chance to be at the heart of the global payments technology industry and shape how the world pays and gets paid. On top of that, we offer:
Attractive number of holidays so you can enjoy some time off and recharge!
We offer flexible working hours, so you can adapt to your personal circumstances. Hybrid set up is possible too!
We pay for your commute when working from the Worldline office.
On target bonus based on your personal performance and the company results.
Opportunity to develop yourself in a rapidly growing and agile global organization.
Joining the big-league means entering a world of knowledge and wisdom for you to opt-in to. Connect with likeminded colleagues, learn from the best and grow!
Shape the evolution
We are on an exciting journey towards the next frontiers of payments technology, and we look for big thinkers, people with passion, can-do attitude and a hunger to learn and grow. Here you'll work with ambitious colleagues from around the world, take on unique challenges as a team, and make a real impact on the society. With an empowering culture, strong technology and extensive training opportunities, we help you accelerate your career - wherever you decide to go. Join our global team of 18,000 innovators and shape a tomorrow that is yours to own.
