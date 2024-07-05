Creativity Pattern Maker to Divided Outdoor Team! 1 year contract
2024-07-05
Job Description
We are looking for a Creativity Pattern Maker to Divided Outdoor Team!
Dive into the exhilarating world of fashion and seize the opportunity to join our dynamic outdoor team at Divided as a Pattern Maker.
As a Pattern Maker at outdoor team, you will be the master of fit, size, and technical pack. Your mission is to create, refine, and communicate product pack in a flexible way. Ensuring it aligns with our design aspirations, customer preferences, fit and size strategies, and product development timeline.
Working hand-in-hand with product team, you will play crucial role in boosting profitability and sustainability. You will have the opportunity to work with a variety of silhouettes, explore different quality materials, and incorporate fun details into our designs.
Our Divided assortment department is more than just a workspace; it's a vibrant and dynamic hub. Here, a fast-paced environment, a collaborative spirit, and an unending thirst for improvement are ingrained in our DNA. This is not merely a job; it is an invitation to be part of a team that ceaselessly pushes the boundaries of creativity.
So, are you ready to step up and shape the future of fashion with us at Divided?
Qualifications
We are looking for a driven and flexible Pattern maker, who loves fashion and want to develop and secure best fit and quality for our customer. We believe you are visionary, have a holistic view, like to inspire, and involve the team to work towards common goals within sustainability, creativity, inclusion & diversity.
Degree within Pattern Making and/or at least 2 years of work experience
Skilled and passionate working with patterns, fit and technical solutions
Strong in working in pattern programs and systems (Lectra, PLM, Illustrator)
Previous experience working in 3D CLO, Shima or other 3D systems is meriting
Experience from working with several product groups
Have a good eye for size & proportions and knows grading
Good knowledge for materials and fabrics
Creative problem solver
Self-reliant and independent but also a true team player
Effective and structured
Flexible and adaptable
Prestige-less
Additional Information
This is a full-time Temporary position, in Stockholm, to start as soon as possible in August 2024. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application in English including CV latest 1st August. Interviews will be held continuously. (For internal candidates, please initiate a dialogue with your manager before applying.)
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
