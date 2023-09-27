Creative Manager to H&M Brand Development
Company Description
We want to make it possible for everyone to look, feel, and do good. We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition is to always offer fashion and quality at a great price in a sustainable way.
Do you want to join H&M on a journey to develop our brand for the future? At H&M, we believe that a strong brand is a prerequisite for a healthy business. H&M Brand Development is a global function with the mission to build brand value that grows the business. We set and drive a holistic brand- and creative strategy and build an inspiring brand experience across all touchpoints and every interaction with consumers around the world. We create and steer brand-building marketing. We set the frame and orchestrate the global marketing budget and brand calendar. We support the business with frameworks and tools to empower the regions and business units to grow our customer base.
Job Description
As Creative Manager at H&M Brand Development you will, based on our overall Brand Direction and identity, develop visual and creative frameworks and align, develop and motivate all creatives in the team to deliver at their best. You will make sure all creative work at Brand marketing is modern and interesting, and when the time is right, spectacular.
Your key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Oversee the creative development within Brand marketing and ensure a consistent elevated experience across touchpoints
Discover spectacular ways to bring our brand direction to life across the yearly calendar
Identify key creative collaboration partners for H&M together with Creative director and Creative services
Support in house creatives to deliver on expected goals.
Work closely together with H&M's Creative Director and be the extended arm into Brand Marketing
Work together with Head of Brand marketing in setting strategy & must wins for the unit
Co-lead, engage and empower the Brand marketing team with clear vision, purpose and goals.
Qualifications
To be successful in your role you have a genuine passion for fashion and art direction. You are comfortable leading others with an inspiring and collaborative mindset, making sure your team has a strong foundation so they can deliver elevated results. With your appreciated leadership skills, you make people grow and help them reach better results. By executing your responsibilities effectively, you will play a huge role in building the H&M fashion brand.
We also see that you have:
Several years' experience as an Art Director or Creative Director within the fashion field.
Experience working internationally with fashion or luxury brands as Art Director
Experienced in successfully leading other creatives
An international, creative network within high end fashion photographers, directors & other relevant roles
A deeper understanding of Instagram and Tiktok in relation to fashion
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible and is based on-site in our Head Offices in Stockholm.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English (no cover letter) latest the 10th of October. Due to GDPR we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application!
