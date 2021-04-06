Creative Copywriter - AB Lindex - Marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg

AB Lindex / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg2021-04-06Love conceptualizing and bringing brands to life? Are you a forward leaning team-player, who wants to be part of a company with a higher purpose to empower and inspire women everywhere? We are looking for a creative copywriter to our head office located in the heart of Gothenburg.Your role in our team. You are part of our department creative concept, we're a bunch of fun-loving copywriters, art directors, graphic designers, team leaders and web designers who would like to have you on board.Words are of course your thing and having a creative mind another. You know how visuals and words go together. Securing a tone of voice, no matter which channel and no matter which content, is something you already do.We understand that you want to know more about the role! Here are some more examples of what's included: Together with the art director and the team you are responsible for creating both brand driven and sales driven campaigns. Helping other departments with written content such as social messages, instore communication or labels, will also be a part of your daily work.To have fun here, we think that you have a responsive mindset. In other words, you love to jump on new projects and make them yours. As you probably know, production can vary, flexibility is therefore key.This is a substitute position for approximately 1 year.Is this you? Is being forward leaning and thinking one step ahead right up your alley? Then we think you will be great for this job! We also see that you are comfortable when you get to use your operative mind-set and strategic approach. You love to find solutions and good communication is of course natural to you. Working independently, take initiatives, manage your time and meet deadlines, are all things you know well. On the other hand we also believe that together we can make a greater impact, because work is more fun when you collaborate and use that open mind of yours.You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things and work with colleagues from different parts of a company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all things you know well. You are curious about digital tools and how they can support you and help you to improve your work. You believe in togetherness and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:Work experience from a position as creative copywriter at an agency or in-houseProven creative capacity and a good feeling for what the written word can do, both in longer texts and short commercial one-linersExperience in working with content production, preferably in an editorial environment and/or SEO drivenExperience from digital marketingFeel confident in creating both ideas and implementationFluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and writtenWe are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. We exist to empower and inspire women everywhere. It is our higher purpose as a company. Our dedication to women, sustainability and customer focus runs through everything. It is a mindset that is with us every step of our journey. A journey towards being a global, digital first, brand-led and sustainable fashion company.At Lindex, everything we do is powered by people. We are like a big family here, with values to help us grow. And we believe in doing things together. Because two are more than one and together we can make a greater impact. If you feel the same, then we are probably a great match.Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey? Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager in finding the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set ending date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email.)Varaktighet, arbetstidca 1 year Temporärt2021-04-06Enligt ö.kSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-20AB Lindex5672738