Cost Manager
2023-06-22
The Cost Manager is primarily responsible for ensuring the H2GS Boden Project complies with financial regulations, planning and forecasting the project budget and monitoring and reporting on the progress on the budget.
Responsibilities:
Supervision, cost management, estimating in alignment of project objectives. Providing leadership in the selection, appraisal coaching, mentoring, training, and assistance in resolution of problems
Interface between Cost Control and stakeholders to develop, set up, monitor and control Cost budgets and forecasts.
Ensure the application of skills and methods to manage and control the Cost Budget and Cashflow.
Interface with stakeholders, including finance and accounting, to prepare written cost analysis and reports on timely and accurate forecast of project cost monthly.
Prepare and update the Project Controls sections of the PEP, including WBS, CBS, Risk management, contingency management, reporting, project reports, etc.
Coordinate with Area Managers on Cost Review meetings monthly. Interface with the Project Director and Finance to prepare monthly internal reports. Prepares and assisting the Project Director in the development and delivery of written/oral presentations to stakeholders.
Develop and maintain a Quality Management System, control, and auditing.
Qualifications:
Fully conversant with the terms and can apply cost engineering, estimating and planning engineering practices contained in AACE and PMI standard level practices. Sound understanding of project delivery phases and activities performed during project phase as detailed in the Cost Management procedures and guidelines.
Approx. 15 years of recent experience managing a cost control function in major projects with EPCM contracting approach.
Full understanding of cross-functional interfaces with engineering, procurement - materials and various purchase orders, contracts, construction, safety, quality, finance/accounting, planning and document control.
Keep abreast of the ongoing work of the project to discern adverse trends, potential problem areas, opportunities and participate in their proactive management.
Working experience with cost control software; and do analysis on Cost savings value engineering scenarios. Implement effective reporting in accordance with guideline.
Skilled knowledge of estimating techniques and proven ability to oversee major project estimating development and reviews.
Capable of developing and maintaining control budget (TIC & Services) and forecast scopes of work. Manage interface with finance / accounting for expenditures, revenue recognition, invoicing, cash flow / cash calls. Så ansöker du
