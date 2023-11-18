Cost Controller
2023-11-18
We are currently seeking a highly skilled Cost Controller to join our Project Management Office and contribute to upcoming and ongoing projects. If you have expertise in EPC, EPC+, and/or EPCM projects within the Industrial sector, particularly in Sweden's large and complex project landscape, we encourage you to apply. Your role will be pivotal in supporting the Project Manager to achieve the financial goals of the project.
Responsibilities:
As a Cost Controller, your responsibilities within the project core team include:
Enter Budget Data:
Input approved project budget data into the project accounting system, detailing cost and hours breakdown for units and disciplines involved.
Project Management Plan:
Support the Project Manager in developing the Project Management Plan, providing input on procedures and processes for project cost control.
Monitoring and Analysis:
Monitor and analyze the actual development/consumption of cost and hours in comparison to the allocated budget. Report any deviations.
Cost-to-Complete Forecast:
Regularly update the forecast for the "cost-to-complete" and analyze any deviations from the approved budget, assessing the impact on project profitability.
Financial Management:
Manage and control project financial engagements and cash flow, including oversight of invoices and payments (receivables).
Risk Control:
Assist in controlling the risk provision within the cost forecast based on risk assessments.
Contractual Compliance:
Ensure timely establishment of required bonds and insurances. Assist the Contract Manager in the preparation and agreement of invoices and/or payment requests.
Communication:
Regularly communicate the financial status and forecast for the project, including any deviations from the budget to all relevant parties involved in project execution.
Scope Changes Analysis:
Analyze any changes to the scope of work in contracts, assessing their impact on the project cost budget/forecast and profitability.
Client Negotiations:
Take on the specific responsibility of negotiating unsettled items in invoices with the Client.
Quality Check and Interdisciplinary Control:
Assist the basic project group with quality checks and interdisciplinary control (DIC).
Invoice Management:
Check unsettled items in outgoing invoices.
Initiate Changes:
Initiate changes within your area of responsibility, such as non-conformance reporting.
Key Number Reporting:
Report key numbers corresponding to level 1 and 2 at project completion to the Project Economy group manager.
Monthly Project Report:
Support the Project Manager in compiling the monthly project report. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-17
E-post: jobs@articap.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Articap AB
(org.nr 556641-4933)
Golfvägen 10 (visa karta
)
182 31 DANDERYD Arbetsplats
ArtiCap AB Jobbnummer
8272593