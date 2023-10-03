Corporate PR Specialist
Ingka Services AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2023-10-03
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka Services AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Why we will love you
Are you passionate about PR and media, interested in news and current affairs, and motivated by engaging in relationships with media? Do you know how to work proactively with media, managing and leveraging global media contacts? Are you proficient with social media, and what is happening in the world of communications? Do you get energy from critical situations where you need to deliver under pressure?
If yes, then this might be your next step!
To thrive in this position we believe that you bring experience from:
Corporate PR and communications, including for instance creating and
Delivering media engagement plans and producing content for owned and social media.
Running spokesperson briefings and trainings, and monitoring media to identify opportunities.
Working with different channels leveraging content and maximizing impact.
Key media platforms working across the PESO spectrum of channels.
As a person, we believe that you have a flexible and proactive attitude and hands-on approach. You demonstrate leadership skills by using sound judgment to make timely and effective decisions to promote and protect the brand. You bring self-confidence into the discussions you lead, always with the IKEA brand, culture, and values at heart.
If this sounds like a match, continue reading and apply if this role still sparks your interest!
A day in your life with us
In your role as a Corporate PR specialist, you use your strong media relations skills to identify story angles to pitch and tell stories that resonate with the outside world. You create and act on opportunities to tell the stories that strengthen IKEA as a brand, company, and employer in earned, shared, and owned media. You contribute to campaigns, drive key topics through proactive media relations, and respond by demonstrating leadership when IKEA is being challenged.
This means that you will:
Identify stories and news angles within the organization, pitch stories to key media, and contribute with stories to our newsroom at ingka.com and for social media
Identify, build, and develop relations with key journalists and influencers
Monitor the media and the world around us to help identify proactive opportunities and potential risk issues, as well as measure the results of our efforts
Train and support spokespersons representing Ingka Group in external engagements
Secure preparedness for crisis and reputational issues
Be part of a 24/7 on-duty press office on a rolling schedule, handling media requests
Together as a Team
Group Communications positions IKEA as a truly meaningful and trusted brand in people's hearts and minds, with a focus on us as a retailer and our positive societal impact. At the same time, we enable Ingka Group to be perceived as a unique, meaningful, and trusted company.
The Media Relations team is a team of eight engaged and passionate colleagues, contributing to the media perceiving IKEA as a transforming, purpose-led retailer and a leader in life at home, climate, and equality. Our focus is on working with earned media, but we also make use of owned and shared media to increase amplification and create impact. We are proud to have a key role in protecting and promoting one of the world's most trusted brands. We work the majority of our working week together from our vibrant office, Hubhult, in Malmö. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-13
E-post: caroline.markusson@ingka.ikea.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Corporate PR Specialist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ingka Services AB Jobbnummer
8161117