Corporate Credit Analyst

Get an idea of the role
You will manage a wide portfolio of clients, small as well as big, and report to the Corporate Credit Manager. Your responsibilities will include evaluating the financial status of potential customers, monitoring existing clients, and performing risk assessments. Location is Helsingborg or Malmö with the possibility of working partly remote from home. We need you to be placed at least three day at week in the Helsingborg office.
In more detail, we expect you to:
• Assess the creditworthiness of current and prospective clients
• Estimate the level of risk involved in lending to each client
• Conduct thorough analyses of financial statements and assessments of credit requests.
• Keep up to date with the company 's regulations.
• Analyse credit portfolios
• Develop and prepare spreadsheets and models to support analysis of new and existing credit applications
• Calculate financial ratios to assess the financial health of prospective clients
• Calculate cash flow analyses to evaluate financial status and create projections
• Write recommendation reports to the credit committee and senior management for consideration
On a personal level
• Experience in business credit assessments and credit law
• Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Proficiency in financial modeling and data analysis.
• Excellent communication and presentation abilities.
• A deep understanding of credit risk assessment.
• Ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.
More than a job
The Resurs spirit is about transformation, our culture, and the people in our society. It's about how we define ourselves, how we greet the world, and handle our business. We are here to make a difference in people's lives and help them make things happen. It shouldn't be hard to deal with a bank - we want to give the feeling of freedom and possibilities. We are here to make things happen; do you want to join?
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
In this recruitment process, the supplier is solely responsible for the personal data they collect and process. Resurs is solely responsible for the personal data processed by us in the recruitment process.
Important information
Before hiring, we carry out a credit check and require a police record extract for all candidates. For candidates with a citizenship other than Swedish, we reserve the right to complete a background check together with an external partner.
