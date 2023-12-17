sD365 CE Specialist
sD365 CE Specialist to Malmö
From Shinkansen high speed railway in Japan, to Burj Khalifa in UAE, to NASAs space probe, to a Norwegian roller coaster to offshore wind turbines. Different engineering marvels, but they all use innovative solutions from Nord-Lock Group, world leader in solutions for secure bolted connections. Nord-Lock Group is now looking for a D365 CE Specialist - is this an opportunity for you?
About the role
We are looking for a Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement (D365 CE) Specialist to manage, develop and support, operationally and strategically, the Microsoft CRM environment at Nord-Lock closely with the business. In this role you will be responsible for:
Management and configuration of Dynamics 365 CE and attached services
Maintenance and upgrades of the services
Issue and problem analysis and management
Requirement management
Modifications and change management
The D365 CE Specialist role is part of Nord-Locks Business Systems Team, based at HQ in the heart of Malmö. The team has extensive knowledge and experience of Dynamics 365, and reports to the Business Systems Manager. Except for D365, Nord-Lock also works with IT solutions such as LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Microsoft 365, Power Platform, EPiServer Digital Experience Cloud and Adobe Cloud Solutions.The team is part of the IT-department with members spread out on offices across the globe, with the ambition to support, challenge and develop each other daily. We have a strong focus on making sure our cloud solutions are secure as well as user-friendly and suitable for our business needs.
Your profile
To take on this role, we believe that you:
Have a passion for working with people and business processes
Have a deep knowledge of security solution architecture with focus on Microsoft cloud services
Have excellent understanding of standards and leading methods in managing, configuring, and deploying cloud services in enterprise environments.
As a person you need to be communicative, co-operative, and team-oriented since you will be sharing knowledge and driving initiatives together with your colleagues. You are self-going, responsible and driven plus thrives in a role that includes both operative and strategic tasks. In your way of working, you need to be structured, prestige less, flexible, and innovative. Finally, we hope that you share our values and have a great interest in carrying out our mission: To safeguard human life and customer investments.Requirements to take on this role:
Deep technical knowledge of D365 CE
Knowledge and experience of configuration of D365 CE
Ability to understand business needs
Knowledge of business processes in collaboration with D365 CE
Experience in participating and organizing testing before Go live
Experience working with IT infrastructure
Experience of integrating D365 CE with other systems in an advantage
What we offer
Nord-Lock Group offer an international environment and dynamic workplace, with opportunities to develop and grow professionally. We have over 700 employees in more than 25 countries delivering advanced bolting solutions worldwide. Our committed employees have always been an important factor in our success. We focus strongly on employee engagement and are incredibly honoured to be awarded one of the five best employers of the year in the construction and manufacturing industry in Sweden 2020.
Contact and application
In this recruitment we are working with IT-recruiter Anders Johansson, +46 72 306 3526, at Intenso Teknikrekrytering.
Send your application through the application button. Please apply asap as applications are processed continuously.
We welcome your application!
About Nord-Lock
From Shinkansen high speed railway in Japan, to Burj Khalifa in UAE, to NASAs space probe, to a Norwegian roller coaster to offshore wind turbines. Constant vibrations cause stress on the constructions which jeopardizes safety. Most don't devote a thought to bolts loosening - but we do. Every minute. Every hour. All day. All Year.
Nord-Lock Group is a world leader in solutions for secure bolted connections. The company was founded in 1982 and has developed and manufactured innovative products such as Nord-Lock® wedge-locking washers, SuperboltTM multi-jackbolt tensioners, BoltightTM hydraulic tensioners and Expander® System pivot pins. Nord-Lock Group serves customers in various industries, such as construction, mining, oil and gas, energy, transportation and marine.
Nord-Lock Group offers a full life-cycle warranty on all its technologies and provides technical support, training and customized solutions for its customers. Nord-Lock Group is part of the Latour group and has offices and technical centers around the world. Så ansöker du
