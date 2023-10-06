Corporate Counsel Privacy, AI and Data Compliance
2023-10-06
Husqvarna Group is looking for a corporate counsel with experience and interest in the legal tech field. The role has a clear focus on privacy and data protection but will also include providing advice and supporting the business in other digital compliance matters, mainly relating to data generated from the use of connected devices as well as legal questions relating to the development and use of artificial intelligence.
About the role
You will be part of the Privacy, AI and Data Compliance team, which provides expert guidance and support to the organization in the dynamic area of data protection and privacy law, as well as on digital compliance in a wider perspective, such as in relation to the coming Data Act and Artificial Intelligence Act in the European Union.
Profound knowledge in the European privacy and data protection framework is required, and a good understanding of other major or evolving privacy legislations worldwide is essential. Coordinating privacy matters in other jurisdictions will be part of the role and you will work globally across the organization.
The Corporate Counsel Privacy, AI and Data Compliance will have an important role in increasing awareness, providing legal advice and creating guidance on existing and coming digital legislation. A genuine interest and a basic understanding of the legal tech field in general and the legal implications related to connected devices and artificial intelligence in particular is therefore required and with the position comes an excellent opportunity to develop an expertise within the field.
The position will be based in Stockholm at the group headquarters. In this role you will report to the head of Privacy, AI and Data Compliance, who is also based in Stockholm. Privacy, AI and Data Compliance is a group function, part of Legal Affairs, and you will work with all three business divisions of the Husqvarna Group. The Legal Affairs team is a global organization, with all members reporting directly or indirectly to the Group General Counsel. As such, there is significant opportunity to work with colleagues across the globe.
Essential duties
• Provide legal advice and support the business in privacy and data protection matters, such as drafting and negotiating data processing agreements, mapping data processing activities and ensuring mapped activities are kept up to date, conducting transfer and data protection impact assessments, assessing and ensuring privacy compliance of new services, and providing support in relation to data subject rights requests.
• Be part of the data breach response team in order to respond effectively to data breaches.
• Monitor and advise on legal developments within defined areas of the digital compliance field, e.g. in relation to the coming EU Data Act and Artificial Intelligence Act.
• Take part in creating, implementing and coordinating digital compliance policies and supporting documentation.
• Develop and maintain legal guidance material for digital compliance.
• Develop, deliver and measure privacy, AI and data compliance training to all relevant staff.
• Maintain existing data privacy policies and procedures.
• Assist with oversight and management of the Group Record Retention and Management Policy.
• Secretary for the Group Data Privacy Network.
• Point of contact for country champions in privacy and data protection queries.
• Manage recurrent meetings of the team.
• Promote privacy program awareness and take part in communication efforts.
• Oversee the group data privacy management system, including managing the Record of Processing Activities.
Who you are
In order to be successful, we believe that you have the following background and skills:
• Law School Degree from a reputable university;
• Approximately 2-3 years of experience in an international environment, ideally law firm and/or multi-national company, working with privacy matters;
• Experience in giving fast and efficient business-minded legal support;
• Service minded and attentive to client needs;
• Ability to collaborate efficiently with all functions, build partnerships and have a flexible mindset to changes;
• Strong commitment to excellence together with loyalty, honesty, respect and business ethics;
• Very good knowledge of business English. Knowledge of Swedish and other languages, as well as international experience, is a plus.
Husqvarna Group is a global company with world-wide operations. Accordingly, we seek the broadest possible range of candidates, and specifically encourage candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply. We believe that diverse backgrounds bring with them a diverse way of thinking that helps drive better ideas, innovation and execution.
Contact and Application
In this recruitment process, Husqvarna is supported by Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning.
For any questions, please contact recruitment consultant Helena Woodcock by phone 0733 - 109585, or by email at helena.woodcock@jurek.se
About Husqvarna
Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group 's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 54bn and the Group has around 14 400 employees in 100 countries. Read more on www.husqvarnagroup.com Ersättning
