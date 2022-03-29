Corporate Communications Specialist to Nasdaq Stockholm
Why Nasdaq
When you work at Nasdaq, you're working for more open and transparent markets so that more people can access opportunities. Connections can be made, jobs can be created, and communities can thrive. We want all our employees to have access to opportunities, too. That means planning for career growth, ensuring you have the tools you need, and promoting an inclusive culture where we're all valued for our unique perspectives.
Here, you will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to inclusive prosperity. We see technology to free people up to work together more productively and effectively by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence.
We're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
What You Will Do
We are strengthening our corporate communications team with the addition of a Corporate Communications Specialist who will support the visibility and brand reputation of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The ideal candidate will also work as part of a larger team to support our communications efforts across all our European markets and with time also certain global initiatives.
On a day-to-day basis, you will work with media (e.g., internet, press, television, radio), speaking opportunities, and other PR tools to help launch and position products and services and react to media questions and market events, all to further improve the organization's relations with the community, the public, government, and regulatory authorities.
Responsibilities
Focus on strengthening visibility for Nasdaq Stockholm and its roster of spokespeople. In the role, you will also act as a Nasdaq spokesperson.
Help to underscore the role of the exchange, technology, and its impact on markets and lead retail efforts.
Lead our proactive communications efforts and widen our already broad network of media contacts, beyond our current platforms.
Play a key role in our crisis management efforts and leading incoming media requests.
Support our listings communication and other parts of the business as needed.
Coordinates high-priority activities including notable global events, national organizations, affiliations, local civic, arts, community activities, public affairs.
Work closely with internal departments to identify and prioritize communication needs, providing consultation as vital.
Resolves distribution methods for both internal and external communication materials.
Conducts research and analysis to draft more sophisticated (e.g., scripts and speeches for management and executives) events.
Educates the organization on editorial policy and branding guidelines.
What We Expect
We are looking for a person with a proven record in similar roles or background from a PR agency and while it is a plus if you have experience with journalism, it is not a must. We are open to developing this person over time.
A degree in Economics, Finance, or a similar field.
Experience in communications, public affairs, media relations, or journalists.
Proficiency in both English and Swedish.
It Would Be Excellent
Experience in the management of media relations in Sweden from an agency or organization. A basic understanding of the Nordic or pan-European media landscape.
A genuine curiosity about, understanding of, and experience from the financial markets.
IR experience is a strong plus.
Service-minded, social, and a team player who is eager to support and work together with internal partners and the wider European and global marketing and communications team.
Ability to handle and prioritize crises from time to time.
Prepared to be available outside of office hours at certain times.
What We Offer
You can expect an autonomous but fast-paced work environment where you are recognized for your results and ability to drive things forward. Every day brings many opportunities to learn & grow and rewards with a global impact we build.
At Nasdaq, we strive to challenge the status quo and always look for new ways to do things to improve and exceed the collective goals of our teams, company, and customers. A strong inner drive and adaptability are therefore crucial to succeed at Nasdaq.
This is a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to get in contact with our Talent Acquisition Partner; amy.gudjonsson@nasdaq.com
Please note that we do not accept applications via email
Come As You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law. Publiceringsdatum
