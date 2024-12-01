Corporate Communications Officer
2024-12-01
About the role
We are currently seeking a dedicated Corporate Communications Officer to a customer in Lund. In this role, you will be a part of the Communications and Engagement team and interact with internal as well as external stakeholders. You will represent the company and support various tasks within the Communications Team's areas of responsibility, such as creation of articles for internal and external distribution, content creation and structural development of the external web and editorial support for the Annual Report.
The position as Corporate Communications Officer is a consulting assignment starting 13th of January 2025. The assignment is for six months, with the possibility of extension.
About you
We are looking for you who has a university degree in Strategic Communications and at least five years of experience in strategic and operational communications in an international environment. You have extensive experience in editorial work and writing, with the ability to quickly analyze target group needs and translate them into clear communication objectives and activities.
You are fluent in English and have experience from navigating within a large organization. It 's a strong advantage if you have worked on creating and distributing content for digital channels, such as social media and websites.
Furthermore, you are flexible and able to contribute to communication projects across multiple areas, such as web and publications, and have experience interacting with external stakeholders. You are also skilled at balancing long-term goals with immediate needs and prioritizing tasks accordingly.
As a person, you are independent but also enjoy collaborating in a team. You are comfortable taking responsibility and making decisions on your own, while also knowing when it is appropriate to involve others. Additionally, you are motivated to contribute value, and you enjoy working in an international, dynamic and fastchanging environment.
Contact details
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter:
Maja Svensson via maja.svensson@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact support via info@adecco.se
