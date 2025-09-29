Core Ledger Specialist
About the Role
As a Core Ledger Specialist, you will play a key role in ensuring the smooth operation and continuous improvement of ledger functionality across our platform products. You will manage system changes, integrations, and incident resolution in close collaboration with both internal teams and external vendors. Your work will directly support the delivery of reliable and compliant ledger services for all product areas, including Credit Cards, BNPL, and Deposits.
You will be part of the Third-Party Partner Management team, coordinating the development and deployment of new features, driving technical migrations, and supporting go-to-market initiatives. You'll also ensure regulatory compliance and swift resolution of operational issues.
This role is central to building and supporting TF Bank's future card and payment platform, helping establish it as a unified solution across teams and fostering strong cross-functional collaboration.
Key Responsibilities
Own and manage IT deliveries related to ledger functionality on the platform.
Coordinate development, deployment, and migration projects.
Manage system changes and configurations.
Lead and perform acceptance testing.
Handle incident coordination and resolution.
Ensure the ledger system meets all legal and regulatory requirements for Credit Cards, BNPL, and Deposits.
Maintain thorough documentation and risk management practices.
Act as System Responsible for core platform functionalities.
Serve as a subject matter expert in Corniche and related financial services.
Qualifications & Experience
Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
Proven experience in project management within the financial industry.
Background in delivering financial services and managing ledger systems.
Experience with Corniche by Megasol is a strong advantage.
Strong project management capabilities.
Deep product knowledge in credit products (Credit Cards, BNPL, Deposits).
Solid understanding of regulatory and operational processes in financial services.
Proficiency in Jira and configuration management tools.
Fluent in Swedish and English; additional European languages (e.g., German, Spanish, Italian, Finnish) are a plus.
